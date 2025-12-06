Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

December 06, 2025 | 11:40
(0) user say
The National Assembly Standing Committee is reviewing a draft resolution that would grant Hanoi special mechanisms to expedite major public and private ventures.

On December 4, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on policies for implementing major projects in Hanoi.

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang presented the key contents of the draft resolution at the meeting.

Regarding the authority to approve investment guidelines, the government proposes that Hanoi People’s Council and chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee be empowered to decide on or approve such guidelines for public projects, public-private partnership (PPP) ventures, and private-sector schemes without limitations on capital scale, land use, or resettlement requirements that would otherwise fall under the authority of the NA, the government, or the prime minister.

When approving guidelines or specific projects that require special mechanisms differing from existing laws, NA resolutions, ordinances, or resolutions, Hanoi People’s Committee shall, after receiving approval from the competent authorities, report to the government for submission to the NA Standing Committee to permit such mechanisms. The Standing Committee shall then report to the NA at its nearest session.

The government proposes allowing the application of investor and contractor selection procedures for projects that must be implemented immediately under directives from competent authorities, undertakings of national importance, and projects intended to engage strategic investors.

For ventures requiring immediate implementation under directives from competent authorities, investors may be selected before the competent authority decides or approves the guidelines.

Planning procedures and ground-breaking construction activities may be carried out simultaneously, along with procedures for approving guidelines.

According to the draft resolution, the city will prepare a single master planning for the capital, concretising national and regional planning and integrating the contents of the Hanoi’s planning and Hanoi amended general planning.

Once detailed planning is approved and Hanoi People’s Council authorises project implementation, Hanoi People’s Committee may use the city’s budget to carry out compensation, support, and resettlement activities before approving investment guidelines as directed by competent authorities.

For projects requiring immediate implementation as directed by competent authorities, the municipal People’s Council may determine compensation, support, and resettlement rates up to twice the normal regulatory levels; for other cases, it may set rates higher than the regulations but not exceeding twice the standard level.

To mobilise capital for implementation, Hanoi People’s Committee is allowed to use the city-level budget surplus to allocate funding to the projects under the resolution.

For undertakings requiring immediate implementation under directives from competent authorities, where the capacity of credit institutions or foreign bank branches to syndicate loans cannot meet client demand, these institutions may report to the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, who will decide on the maximum total credit exposure for a customer or a customer group in cases where credit exposure exceeds the statutory limit under credit regulations.

New investment projects or renovation works addressing urgent issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and urban order may apply emergency public funding mechanisms and emergency construction orders as prescribed by laws on public investment and construction.

Additionally, Hanoi People’s Committee may decide measures for renovating, upgrading, and redeveloping urban areas, including demolition of apartment blocks or residential buildings where one or more structures have been assessed at dangerous levels.

For instance, the authority may enforce compulsory demolition when more than 75 per cent of homeowners or land users –representing at least 75 per cent of the total land area in the relevant zone – express consent.

During the discussion session, comments focused on reviewing the scope of application, ensuring consistency within the legal system, and assessing potential risks related to citizens’ rights, public order, and national finances.

On behalf of the government and the drafting agency, Minister Thang stated that the drafting team would thoroughly study and incorporate the instructions of the NA top leaders as well as the opinions of NA Standing Committee members.

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028 VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed ​​plans to begin construction of the Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway by the end of this year and start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2028.
Hanoi workshop targets market access for women-owned firms Hanoi workshop targets market access for women-owned firms

A workshop aimed at boosting the competitiveness of female-led businesses was held in Hanoi through a collaboration between the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council and UN Women.
Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Vietnam is preparing to break ground on a series of major transport projects on December 19, aiming to boost regional connectivity, energise economic growth, and set the stage for a new development era.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Investment guidelines approval Contractor selection procedures Emergency construction orders Urban development projects Strategic investors attraction Hanoi special mechanisms

Related Contents

Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Starlake emerges as Hanoi’s new Grade-A office hub

Starlake emerges as Hanoi’s new Grade-A office hub

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Lighting the path: how education fuels Vietnam’s climate resilience

Lighting the path: how education fuels Vietnam’s climate resilience

SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

Household businesses prepare for e-filing as lump-sum tax ends

Household businesses prepare for e-filing as lump-sum tax ends

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020