South Korea funds IOM relief for Vietnam’s typhoon-affected communities

November 24, 2025 | 15:33
(0) user say
South Korea is providing $1 million to support emergency response efforts in northern and central Vietnam, helping communities and migrants affected by recent typhoons and floods.

On November 21, the South Korean government announced the $1 million contribution to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam. The funding will assist displaced persons, local communities, and migrants impacted by a series of typhoons and floods that have struck northern regions since late September.

South Korea funds IOM relief for Vietnam’s typhoon-affected communities

“As a trusted partner that has always stood with Vietnam in times of difficulty, the South Korean government has acted swifty to provide humanitarian assistance in response to the recent series of typhoons and heavy rains that have struck our country,” said Choi Youngsam, South Korea's Ambassador to Vietnam

“We will work closely with the Vietnamese government and IOM to ensure that the support is delivered swiftly to the people most in need. We sincerely hope that this assistance will help protect the health and safety of the Vietnamese people and contribute to a speedy recovery from the disaster,” he added.

“South Korea has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Vietnam through its generous contributions to IOM’s humanitarian efforts,” Kendra Rinas, chief of mission at IOM Vietnam, said. “We are honoured to serve as a trusted partner in delivering timely and impactful assistance to communities affected by natural disasters. This vital support will significantly enhance the UN's ability to reach those most in need.”

Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo, along with the severe flooding they triggered, caused widespread devastation, leaving over 85 people dead or missing and damaging more than 545,600 homes, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

South Korea funds IOM relief for Vietnam’s typhoon-affected communities

According to a preliminary report from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the estimated economic damage exceeds VND 30,800 billion (equivalent to $1.17 billion).

Supporting individuals in the hardest-hit provinces following the two typhoons, IOM’s response follows a two-pronged approach to disaster recovery, guided by needs assessment and the Vietnam Joint Response Plan (2025).

In the emergency phase, IOM prioritises helping households meet immediate needs through multipurpose cash assistance. In the early recovery phase, IOM helps repair and rebuild their homes through climate resilient shelter training and conditional cash. The project also aims to reduce disaster risks and strengthen early warning systems by working with local authorities, addressing both immediate needs and long-term resilience.

As the cyclone season continues, with Typhoons Fengshen and Kalmaegi hitting central provinces in late October and early November, additional funding and support remain urgently needed to sustain recovery and preparedness efforts in Vietnam.

A member of the Vietnam Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership and co-chair of the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items sector, IOM has previously assisted over 7,500 people across five provinces through its ‘Emergency Relief and Recovery Assistance for Affected Populations of Yagi Typhoon in Northern Provinces’ project, funded by South Korea. By repairing or rebuilding 224 homes, the initiative has provided 945 individuals with safer and more resilient living conditions.

Embassy of Japan, IOM and UNICEF visit typhoon-hit communities in Cao Bang Embassy of Japan, IOM and UNICEF visit typhoon-hit communities in Cao Bang
Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons
Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam
Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery
EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi EU boosts emergency aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi
Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

By Thai An

TagTag:
Republic of Korea typhoon

