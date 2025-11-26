New initiative to boost the fight against domestic violence

On November 25, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST), in partnership with UNFPA Vietnam and with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), unveiled the programme. The initiative aims to bolster domestic violence prevention and response frameworks under the amended 2022 Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control and its implementing regulations.

Domestic violence, particularly violence against women and girls, continues to be a pressing concern in Vietnam. Findings from the 2019 National Study on Violence Against Women show that nearly 63 per cent of women have experienced at least one form of violence by a husband or intimate partner in their lifetime, and over 31 per cent in the past 12 months. The economic cost of intimate partner violence amounts to more than 1.8 per cent of national GDP, with women losing, on average, 26 per cent of their annual income due to violence. Alarmingly, around 90 per cent of survivors do not seek help from formal services.

While Vietnam is undergoing rapid digital transformation, patterns of domestic violence are also evolving, with behaviours such as online harassment, digital stalking, threats, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images worryingly increasing. These online forms of abuse extend manipulation and coercion. This evolving landscape underscores the urgent need for stronger prevention, early reporting, and accessible survivor-centred support systems that address violence in all its forms. Violence in the digital world is just as harmful as violence in the real world.

The initiative, implemented by MoCST’s Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Library, focuses on enhancing the capacities of service providers, strengthening inter-sectoral coordination, promoting safe digital practices, improving data and monitoring systems, and sustaining essential support services for survivors. It also aims to institutionalise and scale proven, evidence-based models.

Matt Jackson, UNFPA representative in Vietnam, emphasised the urgency of addressing both traditional and emerging forms of violence, saying "Domestic violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in many countries, including Vietnam."

"Ending violence takes more than strong laws; it demands political will, collective action, digital literacy, and sustained investment to ensure no survivor is left behind. UNFPA is proud to continue our 45-year partnership with the Vietnamese government to strengthen systems that protect every woman, girl, and adolescent – at home, in the community, and online," he added.

Trinh Thi Thuy, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “The amended 2022 Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control gives Vietnam a strong legal foundation, but laws alone are not enough. We must strengthen coordination, expand public awareness, improve service quality, and tackle the rapid rise of violence in digital spaces. With UNFPA’s support and KOICA’s contribution, this movement comes at a critical time and will help us better protect families, communities, and, above all, women and children.”

The initiative directly contributes to UNFPA’s global transformative result of zero violence against women and girls and aligns with the Country Programme priorities in Vietnam. It builds on more than a decade of close cooperation between MoCST and UNFPA in advancing the prevention and response to domestic violence.

UNFPA will continue to provide technical expertise, policy support, and evidence-based models to help sustain the national three-digit hotline, strengthen multi-sectoral coordination, scale successful models across provinces, and enhance Vietnam’s capacity to respond to online and tech-enabled gender-based violence.

Organon and UNFPA advance reproductive health services Organon Vietnam and UNFPA have signed an MoU to improve access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health information and services in Vietnam.

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation Vietjet demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and gender equality at the 2025 Women in Aviation International-Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner held on October 16.