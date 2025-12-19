Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Seven major projects launched to drive Hanoi’s next growth phase

December 19, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
A new phase of development for the capital was signalled as a series of major investment and construction projects were simultaneously launched across Hanoi.
Seven large projects launched in Hanoi

Ground-breaking ceremony marking the start of the Red River Scenic Boulevard project

On December 19, Hanoi’s People’s Committee organised ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for seven major projects celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with events held at multiple sites across the city.

Two of the seven projects were broadcast live from Hanoi as part of a nationwide programme, including the ground-breaking of the Olympic Sports Urban Area project and the Red River Landscape Boulevard. These ceremonies were connected online to 78 other broadcast points nationwide, linking key projects implemented by central ministries, agencies, and local authorities for simultaneous ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies.

Among the urban infrastructure projects launched, the Olympic Sports Urban Area stands out for its scale and strategic importance. With an estimated total investment of about VND925 trillion ($37 billion), the project spans roughly 9,171 hectares and is designed to accommodate a population of around 751,000.

The development is planned as a modern, integrated sports and urban complex capable of hosting major continental and international events, including the ASIAD, the Olympic Games, and the World Cup.

A central feature is Trong Dong Stadium, a national-level facility covering 73.3ha with seating for up to 135,000 spectators. Designed to FIFA standards, the stadium will feature the world’s largest retractable roof and is scheduled for completion by August 2028.

At the same time, construction also began on the Red River Scenic Boulevard, which carries an estimated investment of around VND855 trillion ($34 billion) and covers a research area of approximately 11,000 hectares. The project includes an 80-kilometre scenic transport corridor, alongside park systems, public spaces, and urban regeneration zones, and is positioned as a strategic initiative to restructure development along both banks of the Red River

Also launched at this stage was the Phu Thuong Ward Public Park subproject, covering around two hectares with an estimated investment of approximately VND670 billion ($26 million). The park marks a major step towards realising the vision of the Red River as a green, cultural, and landscape axis for the capital.

In the transport sector, construction began on Urban Railway Line No.5 (Van Cao–Ngoc Khanh–Lang–Hoa Lac), spanning nearly 40km with total investment exceeding VND72 trillion ($2.8 billion). The line is expected to play a key role in easing traffic congestion, boosting transit-oriented development, and strengthening connectivity between Hanoi’s urban core and its western corridor.

Meanwhile, a new road linking Gia Binh International Airport with Hanoi was also launched under a public-private partnership using a build-operate-transfer contract, with total investment of nearly VND33 trillion ($1.3 billion). Designed as a strategic external transport corridor, the project will enhance regional connectivity and facilitate the reception of high-level international delegations, with accelerated implementation required to support preparations for APEC 2027.

In addition to large-scale infrastructure, some socially significant projects in urban development, housing and public spaces were also launched in the city.

These include the Tien Duong 1 social housing scheme (Tien Duong Park City) in Phuc Thinh Commune. This is the first independent, concentrated social housing urban area development to be launched in Hanoi. With a total estimated investment of over VND9.3 trillion ($370 million), the project will provide around 4,000 modern social housing units, contributing to the city’s goal of expanding affordable housing and meeting residents’ housing needs.

The Times Square Hanoi Complex, an integrated office, hotel, and high-end residential development, is being built on Pham Hung street in Yen Hoa ward. Combining commercial services, office space, and premium apartments, the project supports modern urban development and the provision of high-quality services.

Its strategic location and strong transport connectivity are expected to help create a new architectural and service landmark in the city centre. The complex covers 40,000 sq.m, comprising a mixed-use zone of offices, serviced apartments, hotels, and luxury residences, alongside an educational facility, with total investment of nearly VND5 trillion ($200 million).

Additionally, construction has commenced on the renovation, upgrading, and redevelopment of the linear park along both banks of To Lich River in Nghia Do ward. The project aims to improve environmental quality and the urban landscape, gradually reviving the river closely associated with Hanoi’s history and daily life. The total estimated investment is approximately VND4.66 trillion ($186 million).

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

The Government Standing Committee has endorsed Hanoi's VND338 trillion ($13.5 billion) Red River Scenic Boulevard, marking a crucial step towards creating a new socioeconomic growth axis and a modern urban symbol for the capital.
Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Vietnam is preparing to break ground on a series of major transport projects on December 19, aiming to boost regional connectivity, energise economic growth, and set the stage for a new development era.
National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Hanoi is set to receive breakthrough decision-making powers after the National Assembly passed a resolution on December 11, enabling the capital city to apply special mechanisms for large, high-priority projects.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi construction

Related Contents

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Hanoi and Mekong Delta set for major boost as new infrastructure projects break ground

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Hanoi’s landmark Red River boulevard gets government green light

Lighting the path: how education fuels Vietnam’s climate resilience

Lighting the path: how education fuels Vietnam’s climate resilience

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Latest News ⁄ Investing

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

LS Eco Energy to invest in Vietnam rare earth sector

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Government moves to establish International Financial Centre

Vietnam's IFC to target global investment flows

Vietnam's IFC to target global investment flows

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

Two national hospitals expand capacity with new facilities

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

JustCo expands business into Vietnam

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

PM orders investment model for North–South high-speed rail

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

Oil and gas firms post strong 2025 results

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020