Seven major projects launched to drive Hanoi’s next growth phase

Ground-breaking ceremony marking the start of the Red River Scenic Boulevard project

On December 19, Hanoi’s People’s Committee organised ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for seven major projects celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, with events held at multiple sites across the city.

Two of the seven projects were broadcast live from Hanoi as part of a nationwide programme, including the ground-breaking of the Olympic Sports Urban Area project and the Red River Landscape Boulevard. These ceremonies were connected online to 78 other broadcast points nationwide, linking key projects implemented by central ministries, agencies, and local authorities for simultaneous ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies.

Among the urban infrastructure projects launched, the Olympic Sports Urban Area stands out for its scale and strategic importance. With an estimated total investment of about VND925 trillion ($37 billion), the project spans roughly 9,171 hectares and is designed to accommodate a population of around 751,000.

The development is planned as a modern, integrated sports and urban complex capable of hosting major continental and international events, including the ASIAD, the Olympic Games, and the World Cup.

A central feature is Trong Dong Stadium, a national-level facility covering 73.3ha with seating for up to 135,000 spectators. Designed to FIFA standards, the stadium will feature the world’s largest retractable roof and is scheduled for completion by August 2028.

At the same time, construction also began on the Red River Scenic Boulevard, which carries an estimated investment of around VND855 trillion ($34 billion) and covers a research area of approximately 11,000 hectares. The project includes an 80-kilometre scenic transport corridor, alongside park systems, public spaces, and urban regeneration zones, and is positioned as a strategic initiative to restructure development along both banks of the Red River

Also launched at this stage was the Phu Thuong Ward Public Park subproject, covering around two hectares with an estimated investment of approximately VND670 billion ($26 million). The park marks a major step towards realising the vision of the Red River as a green, cultural, and landscape axis for the capital.

In the transport sector, construction began on Urban Railway Line No.5 (Van Cao–Ngoc Khanh–Lang–Hoa Lac), spanning nearly 40km with total investment exceeding VND72 trillion ($2.8 billion). The line is expected to play a key role in easing traffic congestion, boosting transit-oriented development, and strengthening connectivity between Hanoi’s urban core and its western corridor.

Meanwhile, a new road linking Gia Binh International Airport with Hanoi was also launched under a public-private partnership using a build-operate-transfer contract, with total investment of nearly VND33 trillion ($1.3 billion). Designed as a strategic external transport corridor, the project will enhance regional connectivity and facilitate the reception of high-level international delegations, with accelerated implementation required to support preparations for APEC 2027.

In addition to large-scale infrastructure, some socially significant projects in urban development, housing and public spaces were also launched in the city.

These include the Tien Duong 1 social housing scheme (Tien Duong Park City) in Phuc Thinh Commune. This is the first independent, concentrated social housing urban area development to be launched in Hanoi. With a total estimated investment of over VND9.3 trillion ($370 million), the project will provide around 4,000 modern social housing units, contributing to the city’s goal of expanding affordable housing and meeting residents’ housing needs.

The Times Square Hanoi Complex, an integrated office, hotel, and high-end residential development, is being built on Pham Hung street in Yen Hoa ward. Combining commercial services, office space, and premium apartments, the project supports modern urban development and the provision of high-quality services.

Its strategic location and strong transport connectivity are expected to help create a new architectural and service landmark in the city centre. The complex covers 40,000 sq.m, comprising a mixed-use zone of offices, serviced apartments, hotels, and luxury residences, alongside an educational facility, with total investment of nearly VND5 trillion ($200 million).

Additionally, construction has commenced on the renovation, upgrading, and redevelopment of the linear park along both banks of To Lich River in Nghia Do ward. The project aims to improve environmental quality and the urban landscape, gradually reviving the river closely associated with Hanoi’s history and daily life. The total estimated investment is approximately VND4.66 trillion ($186 million).

