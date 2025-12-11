Corporate

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

December 11, 2025 | 12:13
(0) user say
A training conference on "Sustainable Livelihood Phased-Transition: From Dog and Cat Meat Trade to Sustainable, Safe, and Civilised Occupations" took place in Hanoi on December 10.

The conference was held by the Hanoi Sub-Department of Animal Husbandry, Aquaculture, and Veterinary Medicine (on behalf of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment), in collaboration with the Soi Dog Foundation and Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam).

The training session brought together 50 individuals and business owners currently involved in the dog and cat meat trade in 14 wards across Hanoi, along with representatives from state management agencies and experts in veterinary medicine, public health, and sustainable economic development.

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

Policy direction and project objectives

The conference was a key part of a project approved by Hanoi People's Committee on July 24. The project pursues two parallel objectives: contributing to the national goal of zero human rabies deaths by 2030, while enhancing management capacity, zoonotic disease control, and gradually adopting animal welfare standards in line with international practices.

This represents an important step demonstrating the city's consistent policy direction in shaping a civilised and safe path for the community, while harmonising with global trends in the humane treatment of animals. Through this event, the city affirmed its proactive role in supporting residents' sustainable livelihood transitions –⁠ a long-term orientation implemented systematically.

Rabies situation and training conference content

According to data from Vietnam's Animal Health Information System (VAHIS), from the beginning of the year to December 8, rabies has been recorded in 171 communes across 24 provinces and cities, with a total of 356 dogs and cats culled. More seriously, reports from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology indicate that as of November 17, the country has recorded 68 suspected cases or deaths from rabies in 19 cities and provinces. These figures reflect the complex rabies situation, requiring more synchronised and decisive intervention measures.

At the conference, public health and legal experts analysed health risks from dog and cat meat trading, transportation, and slaughtering activities, including risks of food poisoning, multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and zoonotic diseases. Additionally, participants were updated on Hanoi's latest regulations regarding food safety and hygiene, environmental waste management, and infectious disease prevention.

Nguyen Dinh Dang, director of Hanoi Sub-Department of Animal Husbandry, Aquaculture and Veterinary Medicine, stated, "Through this programme, residents and dog and cat meat business and slaughtering facility owners have enhanced their awareness of rabies prevention, while being equipped with the necessary knowledge to implement sustainable livelihood development solutions. This is a concrete activity demonstrating the sector's efforts in protecting community health and ensuring animal welfare. We expect that rabies prevention and control work will be implemented more effectively, gradually supporting the transition away from dog and cat meat trading and slaughtering activities."

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs
Rahul Sehgal, international communications director of Soi Dog Foundation

Rahul Sehgal, international communications director of the Soi Dog Foundation, emphasised, "Based on successful experience in Thailand and many other countries in the region, we have found that when provided with economically viable livelihood alternatives, the majority of people are willing to transition to safer and more sustainable occupations. Market research and scientific evidence show that the dog and cat meat trade and slaughtering industry is clearly declining in Hanoi and is predicted to continue deteriorating significantly over the next few years. Conversely, the pet care services industry is developing remarkably with many job opportunities, stable income, and a civilised working environment. The Soi Dog Foundation is committed to provide adequate support –⁠ from vocational skills training and startup support to market connections and business partner networks –⁠ to ensure pioneering individuals successfully transition."

Bui Thi Duyen, director of SBCC Vietnam, shared: "SBCC Vietnam designs communication campaigns appropriate to local culture, creating conditions for people to proactively build a safer and more humane Hanoi. Today, we not only provide information but also build a comprehensive support ecosystem. The three-step livelihood transition model, combining support from state management agencies, international resources, and behavior change communication capacity, will create inspiring success stories".

The project encourages dog and cat meat trade and slaughtering facility owners to voluntarily participate in the free programme to receive timely support, including vocational skills training, startup support, business consulting, market and partner connections, and legal procedure assistance. The conference marks an important step forward in efforts to combine disease prevention and control with sustainable socioeconomic development. The organising units hope that pioneering individuals will become role models, spreading confidence and motivating many others to join the transition journey.

In the next phase, activities will focus on expanding the programme and promoting inter-sectoral cooperation across pilot areas, with the goal of building a network of safe communities to serve as reference models for other localities in Vietnam.

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs
Dog and cat business owners receive certificates upon completion of the training course
Parliamentary handbook launched to transform animal welfare in Vietnam Parliamentary handbook launched to transform animal welfare in Vietnam

A parliamentary handbook titled "National Assembly deputies with the improvement of policies and laws on animal protection" was launched on April 2 to improve the legal framework for animal management, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats.
Hanoi launches pilot project for rabies prevention and support for dog and cat meat trade transition Hanoi launches pilot project for rabies prevention and support for dog and cat meat trade transition

Hanoi Department of Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Medicine has signed an agreement with Soi Dog Foundation to tackle rabies and support the dog and cat meat trade transition.
Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade Hanoi strengthens rabies control and supports transition of dog and cat meat trade

A training conference was held in Hanoi on October 28 to discuss how to strengthen rabies control and facilitate the transition of the dog and cat meat trade.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Soi Dog Foundation dog and cat meat trade Hanoi training conference

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Bespoke policies to fast-track key developments in Hanoi

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Visa brings tap-to-ride payments to Hanoi Metro Line 2A

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

"Taste of Malaysia" marks the official start at FujiMart

“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

Conference focuses on switch from dog and cat meat trade to sustainable, safe jobs

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

