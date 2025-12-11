Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

First students welcomed under new Monash ASEAN Award Programme

December 11, 2025 | 18:14
(0) user say
Monash University vice-chancellor Sharon Pickering personally welcomed Hanh Truong from Ho Chi Minh City to the university this week.

Hanh is one of the first students to receive a Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Award, Monash 's new scholarship supporting students from Southeast Asia to study at Monash University.

The award will support Hanh's studies towards a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science Advanced in 2026.

First students welcomed under new Monash ASEAN Award Programme
Truong Thi Hong Hanh, one of the first students of Monash University's Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Awards

The Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Awards is a $2.5 million package to support high-achieving undergraduates from across the region by easing the cost of study through bundled tuition support, relocation assistance, and funding for other associated costs. Students are selected through a competitive process, with eligibility across Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Since the initial announcement of the $2.5 million component in August, the university has committed a further $1 million to the ASEAN Pathway Awards, which support high-achieving ASEAN scholars to enrol in Monash College, a pathway institution that provides programmes like diplomas and foundation years to help students transition into the University.

Hanh was selected from a highly competitive field of students commencing at Monash in 2026. She's excited about the opportunity to study in Melbourne, a city that holds strong familial ties for her. “My father gained his Master of Digital Communication degree from Monash, and my sister currently lives in Melbourne, so I'm excited to be carrying on the family tradition,” she says.

"My experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired me to one day contribute to vaccine research and development. I investigated many Australian universities, and Monash's pharmaceutical rankings put it above the rest for me. I'm so thankful that this awards scheme has enabled me to pursue this career dream," she said.

Pickering said, "Hanh's story encapsulates why Monash is committed to providing accessible world-class education to our regional neighbours."

"The ASEAN Awards are more than just financial support – the programme is about recognising potential, nurturing ambition, and creating opportunities for students who will go on to make meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond. It's also about enriching our campuses with the diverse perspectives and energy that students like Hanh bring with them."

From the moment Monash opened its doors in 1961, students from Southeast Asia have studied at the university. With more than 16,000 ASEAN students currently enrolled, and almost 60,000 ASEAN alumni, the awards reflect Monash's deep and sustained ties to the region.

"Southeast Asia is a vibrant and dynamic region, rich in cultural diversity and talent. At Monash, we're deeply committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators from ASEAN countries, and to fostering a more inclusive, collaborative future across our region," said Pickering.

Monash has long pursued a purposeful engagement across Asia, with campuses in Malaysia and Indonesia, locations in China and India, and a growing alumni and research network across the ASEAN region. It has consistently led in education mobility, partnerships, and student recruitment in Indo-Pacific.

Monash University helps Vietnamese startups unlock their potential Monash University helps Vietnamese startups unlock their potential

On September 20, TECHFEST 2023 – Vietnam's largest annual event for innovative startups – was held at Monash University, Australia. Susan Elliott AM, interim president and vice-chancellor of Monash University, sat down for an interview with VIR's Thanh Van about its role in promoting and supporting creativity and innovation, especially for Vietnamese startups.
Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australia is deepening its footprint in Vietnam's fast-growing education technology sector through a major trade mission connecting innovators, educators, and investors.
Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Louise Adams, a member of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute, spoke with VIR's Bich Ngoc about how Australia and Vietnam can deepen economic cooperation.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Monash ASEAN Award Programme Vietnamese Student Monash University

Related Contents

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Missing Vietnamese student in France confirmed dead: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Missing Vietnamese student in France confirmed dead: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

One more imported case of COVID-19 raises infection tally to 329

One more imported case of COVID-19 raises infection tally to 329

Vietnam's total COVID-19 cases now 241

Vietnam's total COVID-19 cases now 241

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020