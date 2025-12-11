First students welcomed under new Monash ASEAN Award Programme

Hanh is one of the first students to receive a Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Award, Monash 's new scholarship supporting students from Southeast Asia to study at Monash University.

The award will support Hanh's studies towards a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science Advanced in 2026.

Truong Thi Hong Hanh, one of the first students of Monash University's Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Awards

The Vice-Chancellor's ASEAN Awards is a $2.5 million package to support high-achieving undergraduates from across the region by easing the cost of study through bundled tuition support, relocation assistance, and funding for other associated costs. Students are selected through a competitive process, with eligibility across Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Since the initial announcement of the $2.5 million component in August, the university has committed a further $1 million to the ASEAN Pathway Awards, which support high-achieving ASEAN scholars to enrol in Monash College, a pathway institution that provides programmes like diplomas and foundation years to help students transition into the University.

Hanh was selected from a highly competitive field of students commencing at Monash in 2026. She's excited about the opportunity to study in Melbourne, a city that holds strong familial ties for her. “My father gained his Master of Digital Communication degree from Monash, and my sister currently lives in Melbourne, so I'm excited to be carrying on the family tradition,” she says.

"My experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired me to one day contribute to vaccine research and development. I investigated many Australian universities, and Monash's pharmaceutical rankings put it above the rest for me. I'm so thankful that this awards scheme has enabled me to pursue this career dream," she said.

Pickering said, "Hanh's story encapsulates why Monash is committed to providing accessible world-class education to our regional neighbours."

"The ASEAN Awards are more than just financial support – the programme is about recognising potential, nurturing ambition, and creating opportunities for students who will go on to make meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond. It's also about enriching our campuses with the diverse perspectives and energy that students like Hanh bring with them."

From the moment Monash opened its doors in 1961, students from Southeast Asia have studied at the university. With more than 16,000 ASEAN students currently enrolled, and almost 60,000 ASEAN alumni, the awards reflect Monash's deep and sustained ties to the region.

"Southeast Asia is a vibrant and dynamic region, rich in cultural diversity and talent. At Monash, we're deeply committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators from ASEAN countries, and to fostering a more inclusive, collaborative future across our region," said Pickering.

Monash has long pursued a purposeful engagement across Asia, with campuses in Malaysia and Indonesia, locations in China and India, and a growing alumni and research network across the ASEAN region. It has consistently led in education mobility, partnerships, and student recruitment in Indo-Pacific.

Monash University helps Vietnamese startups unlock their potential On September 20, TECHFEST 2023 – Vietnam's largest annual event for innovative startups – was held at Monash University, Australia. Susan Elliott AM, interim president and vice-chancellor of Monash University, sat down for an interview with VIR's Thanh Van about its role in promoting and supporting creativity and innovation, especially for Vietnamese startups.

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam Australia is deepening its footprint in Vietnam's fast-growing education technology sector through a major trade mission connecting innovators, educators, and investors.