Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

November 30, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Dassault Systèmes is cooperating with 11 companies in Europe to advance a sovereign digital future.

The companies together make up the European Sovereign Tech Industry Alliance (ESTIA), which will be formally launched in 2026.

ESTIA is committed to delivering a coordinated approach that actively promotes European Union sovereignty and the growth of European solutions in the areas of cloud, digital services, and technology.

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe
Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Alongside Dassault Systèmes, founding partners in the alliance include A1 Digital, Airbus, Deutsche Telekom, evroc, OpenNebula Systems, Orange, OVHcloud, Post Luxembourg, Schwarz Digits, Sopra Steria, and Telecom Italia.

By cofounding ESTIA, Dassault Systèmes, which has pioneered digital technology innovations for more than 40 years, supports its ambition to become the leading sovereign and sustainable operator of trusted cloud services. Its OUTSCALE brand is the first cloud to receive the highest security certification in Europe, making it a strategic partner in compliance for highly regulated industries and the public sector that prioritises the protection of sensitive data.

Ensuring trust, transparency, and long-term resilience in the European cloud market is a must for citizens, the public sector, and businesses, ands a prerequisite for future European competitiveness and security. Yet Europe today is facing strong dependencies on cloud technologies.

ESTIA will respond to the need for supporting and nurturing an EU technology sector that innovates and expands its competitiveness and independence. The founders of ESTIA have pledged their commitment to work together with EU stakeholders to make digital sovereignty ambitions a reality through the creation of a clear legal definition of sovereign cloud and a strategic public procurement policy to support EU sovereign cloud services for processing sensitive data.

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam's semiconductor rise Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam's semiconductor rise

Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Center (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.
Dassault Systèmes considers Vietnam a destination for key projects Dassault Systèmes considers Vietnam a destination for key projects

Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Tam hosted a meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes, in Hanoi on August 22.
Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam's high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
dassault systèmes europe sovereign digital future digital services technology the European Sovereign Tech Industry Alliance ESTIA

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

xTool launches Make It Here initiative in Europe

xTool launches Make It Here initiative in Europe

Revealed 100 fast growing European tech scaleups

Revealed 100 fast growing European tech scaleups

Europe backs Vietnam’s push for climate-resilient cities

Europe backs Vietnam’s push for climate-resilient cities

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation towards sustainability in Vietnam

Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure

Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure

Improving traceability capacity with Zebra Technologies

Improving traceability capacity with Zebra Technologies

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

German Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff visits Nui Phao tungsten mine

German Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff visits Nui Phao tungsten mine

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

Vietjet completes Airbus A320/A321 updates ahead of deadline

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push

European expertise to boost Vietnam’s sustainable logistics push

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020