Dassault Systèmes joins forces with European firms to advance sovereign digital Europe

The companies together make up the European Sovereign Tech Industry Alliance (ESTIA), which will be formally launched in 2026.

ESTIA is committed to delivering a coordinated approach that actively promotes European Union sovereignty and the growth of European solutions in the areas of cloud, digital services, and technology.

Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Alongside Dassault Systèmes, founding partners in the alliance include A1 Digital, Airbus, Deutsche Telekom, evroc, OpenNebula Systems, Orange, OVHcloud, Post Luxembourg, Schwarz Digits, Sopra Steria, and Telecom Italia.

By cofounding ESTIA, Dassault Systèmes, which has pioneered digital technology innovations for more than 40 years, supports its ambition to become the leading sovereign and sustainable operator of trusted cloud services. Its OUTSCALE brand is the first cloud to receive the highest security certification in Europe, making it a strategic partner in compliance for highly regulated industries and the public sector that prioritises the protection of sensitive data.

Ensuring trust, transparency, and long-term resilience in the European cloud market is a must for citizens, the public sector, and businesses, ands a prerequisite for future European competitiveness and security. Yet Europe today is facing strong dependencies on cloud technologies.

ESTIA will respond to the need for supporting and nurturing an EU technology sector that innovates and expands its competitiveness and independence. The founders of ESTIA have pledged their commitment to work together with EU stakeholders to make digital sovereignty ambitions a reality through the creation of a clear legal definition of sovereign cloud and a strategic public procurement policy to support EU sovereign cloud services for processing sensitive data.

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam's semiconductor rise Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Center (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.

Dassault Systèmes considers Vietnam a destination for key projects Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Tam hosted a meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes, in Hanoi on August 22.