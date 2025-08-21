Corporate

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise

August 21, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.

This was the first collaborative forum between the two sides to chart Vietnam's path in the global semiconductor race.

The event served as a strategic platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue on Vietnam's ambition to achieve self-reliance in chip design, manufacturing, and testing by 2027, and to position itself as a key regional and global player.

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise
Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Discussions centred on advancing the semiconductor ecosystem through AI-driven innovation, addressing industry challenges, and leveraging scientific virtual twins. Other key topics included data-driven manufacturing and fab technology co-optimisation (FTCO), and strategies for developing a future-ready workforce, with expert insights and regional case studies supporting the country's global competitiveness.

The event opened with a keynote speech by Dr. Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, who shared about Vietnam's activities in the process of realising the orientations of Politburo Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on creating breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation, while accelerating the national digital transformation process. Hoai also looked at Decision No.1131/QD-TTg dated June 12, which identifies 11 strategic technology groups and 35 strategic technology product groups as national development priorities.

"Enhancing Vietnam's digital capabilities is central to our mission. This forum fosters critical connections and resources to drive the country's semiconductor ambitions and strengthen its position on the global stage," he added.

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise
Dr. Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC

Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes, shared, “We are pleased to partner with NIC to bring together our virtual twins solutions, industry best practices, and global expertise in support of Vietnam's semiconductor ambitions. Together with NIC, Dassault Systèmes is committed to strengthening the innovation-led ecosystem and to building digital talents for Vietnam.”

This forum was built on an MoU signed between Dassault Systèmes and the NIC in 2024 to accelerate Vietnam's digital transformation and strengthen its innovation ecosystem. The continued partnership underscores Vietnam's commitment to training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, fostering a future-ready, innovation-driven workforce to sustain the country's high-tech growth.

Semiconductor industry in Vietnam can now go global Semiconductor industry in Vietnam can now go global

Vietnam's semiconductor and electronics sector is gaining momentum, fueled by rising global demand and government support. Do Thi Thuy Huong, an executive board member of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association, spoke with VIR's Hoang Oanh about key strategies to develop a globally competitive ecosystem.
FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development FPT partners with ABOV Semiconductor on chip development

FPT has signed strategic agreements with ABOV Semiconductor and Gachon University to advance semiconductor technology development and foster high-quality human resource training between Vietnam and South Korea.
UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

The UK-Vietnam Semiconductor Workshop took place in Hanoi on August 18, bringing together government representatives, universities, tech companies, and research institutions.

By Bich Thuy

semiconductor NIC Vietnam

Themes: Digital Transformation

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

