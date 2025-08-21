Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise

This was the first collaborative forum between the two sides to chart Vietnam's path in the global semiconductor race.

The event served as a strategic platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue on Vietnam's ambition to achieve self-reliance in chip design, manufacturing, and testing by 2027, and to position itself as a key regional and global player.

Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Discussions centred on advancing the semiconductor ecosystem through AI-driven innovation, addressing industry challenges, and leveraging scientific virtual twins. Other key topics included data-driven manufacturing and fab technology co-optimisation (FTCO), and strategies for developing a future-ready workforce, with expert insights and regional case studies supporting the country's global competitiveness.

The event opened with a keynote speech by Dr. Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, who shared about Vietnam's activities in the process of realising the orientations of Politburo Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on creating breakthroughs in science, technology, and innovation, while accelerating the national digital transformation process. Hoai also looked at Decision No.1131/QD-TTg dated June 12, which identifies 11 strategic technology groups and 35 strategic technology product groups as national development priorities.

"Enhancing Vietnam's digital capabilities is central to our mission. This forum fosters critical connections and resources to drive the country's semiconductor ambitions and strengthen its position on the global stage," he added.

Dr. Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC

Samson Khaou, executive vice president, Asia-Pacific, Dassault Systèmes, shared, “We are pleased to partner with NIC to bring together our virtual twins solutions, industry best practices, and global expertise in support of Vietnam's semiconductor ambitions. Together with NIC, Dassault Systèmes is committed to strengthening the innovation-led ecosystem and to building digital talents for Vietnam.”

This forum was built on an MoU signed between Dassault Systèmes and the NIC in 2024 to accelerate Vietnam's digital transformation and strengthen its innovation ecosystem. The continued partnership underscores Vietnam's commitment to training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, fostering a future-ready, innovation-driven workforce to sustain the country's high-tech growth.

