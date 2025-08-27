Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

Under the agreement, Dassault Systèmes will work with Viettel AI and other Viettel subsidiaries to integrate the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and AI/ML solutions into Viettel’s projects in smart manufacturing and digital transformation. The partnership will explore applications such as AI-driven product design and simulation, virtual twin, manufacturing optimisation, natural language processing, robotics, and AI-powered data analytics for research and development.

The partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and enhance Vietnam’s position in high-tech industries. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

A joint working framework will be established to identify and implement initiatives that strengthen Viettel’s innovation pipeline and support the country’s long-term industrial development. The MoU also emphasises talent development and training, equipping Viettel’s workforce with new digital and AI-driven capabilities to meet future technology needs and accelerate national upskilling.

“Dassault Systèmes has been in Vietnam for over 20 years, and our new partnership with Viettel AI marks an important step forward. Together, we will leverage Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE and virtual twin technologies to accelerate smarter industries, upskill high-tech talent, and drive sustainable growth,” said Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes.

The partnership supports Viettel’s ambition to strengthen its position in strategic technology sectors, particularly semiconductors, by integrating Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform across its innovation pipeline, ranging from design and simulation to manufacturing and operations.

“Viettel’s mission is to pioneer in technology and innovation for the benefit of Vietnam and its people. Working with Dassault Systèmes will enable us to apply AI and digital solutions to strategic sectors, helping us solve complex challenges faster, create smarter solutions, and build the high-skilled talent base required to strengthen Vietnam’s position in the global technology landscape,” said Nguyen Manh Quy, CEO of Viettel AI.

This first MoU between Dassault Systèmes and Viettel marks the start of a strong partnership, with pilot projects and stakeholder engagement expected in the coming months.

Reinforcing its long-term commitment to Vietnam’s digital future, Dassault Systèmes is expanding its presence through strategic collaborations that empower local innovation and support sustainable industrial growth. In 2024, Dassault Systèmes partnered with Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre to promote digital innovation in critical sectors like smart factories, semiconductors, and digital communications.

Dassault Systèmes champions Vietnam’s digital future at French Tech Summit Dassault Systèmes, a global leader in 3D design, engineering software, and virtual twin experiences, reaffirmed its commitment to Vietnam's digital transformation journey as a Diamond Sponsor of the French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025.

Vietnam’s semiconductor strength lies in its workforce At a conference on digital twins for Vietnam's semiconductor workforce in Hanoi on June 12, industry experts declared Vietnamese workers to be its greatest advantage, which will be supported further by digital twin technology.

Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.