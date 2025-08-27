Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

August 27, 2025 | 22:38
(0) user say
Dassault Systèmes and Viettel signed an MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in AI, machine learning (ML), digital design, and simulation on August 20.

Under the agreement, Dassault Systèmes will work with Viettel AI and other Viettel subsidiaries to integrate the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and AI/ML solutions into Viettel’s projects in smart manufacturing and digital transformation. The partnership will explore applications such as AI-driven product design and simulation, virtual twin, manufacturing optimisation, natural language processing, robotics, and AI-powered data analytics for research and development.

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector
The partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and enhance Vietnam’s position in high-tech industries. Photo: Dassault Systèmes

A joint working framework will be established to identify and implement initiatives that strengthen Viettel’s innovation pipeline and support the country’s long-term industrial development. The MoU also emphasises talent development and training, equipping Viettel’s workforce with new digital and AI-driven capabilities to meet future technology needs and accelerate national upskilling.

“Dassault Systèmes has been in Vietnam for over 20 years, and our new partnership with Viettel AI marks an important step forward. Together, we will leverage Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE and virtual twin technologies to accelerate smarter industries, upskill high-tech talent, and drive sustainable growth,” said Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes.

The partnership supports Viettel’s ambition to strengthen its position in strategic technology sectors, particularly semiconductors, by integrating Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform across its innovation pipeline, ranging from design and simulation to manufacturing and operations.

“Viettel’s mission is to pioneer in technology and innovation for the benefit of Vietnam and its people. Working with Dassault Systèmes will enable us to apply AI and digital solutions to strategic sectors, helping us solve complex challenges faster, create smarter solutions, and build the high-skilled talent base required to strengthen Vietnam’s position in the global technology landscape,” said Nguyen Manh Quy, CEO of Viettel AI.

This first MoU between Dassault Systèmes and Viettel marks the start of a strong partnership, with pilot projects and stakeholder engagement expected in the coming months.

Reinforcing its long-term commitment to Vietnam’s digital future, Dassault Systèmes is expanding its presence through strategic collaborations that empower local innovation and support sustainable industrial growth. In 2024, Dassault Systèmes partnered with Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre to promote digital innovation in critical sectors like smart factories, semiconductors, and digital communications.

Dassault Systèmes champions Vietnam’s digital future at French Tech Summit Dassault Systèmes champions Vietnam’s digital future at French Tech Summit

Dassault Systèmes, a global leader in 3D design, engineering software, and virtual twin experiences, reaffirmed its commitment to Vietnam's digital transformation journey as a Diamond Sponsor of the French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025.
Vietnam’s semiconductor strength lies in its workforce Vietnam’s semiconductor strength lies in its workforce

At a conference on digital twins for Vietnam's semiconductor workforce in Hanoi on June 12, industry experts declared Vietnamese workers to be its greatest advantage, which will be supported further by digital twin technology.
Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise Dassault Systèmes, NIC accelerate Vietnam’s semiconductor rise

Dassault Systèmes and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) on August 20 joined forces to host the Business Leaders Forum in Hanoi, attracting 70 senior executives from the semiconductor, technology, government, and academic sectors.
Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects

Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Tam hosted a meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes, in Hanoi on August 22.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
dassault systèmes viettel MoU Vietnam high-tech sector digital transformation innovation technology

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects

Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects

Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million

Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million

Viettel wins top honors at global technology awards

Viettel wins top honors at global technology awards

Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership

Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Chi Communications joins SEA CAN alliance

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Seafood exports to Japan surge towards new annual record

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

Automation contest draws over 260 engineering students

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020