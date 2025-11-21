Corporate

xTool launches Make It Here initiative in Europe

November 21, 2025 | 14:33
(0) user say
xTool has launched its Make It Here initiative aimed at fueling a renaissance of making and creation across Europe.

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, today launched its “Make It Here” initiative, underscoring its expanded commitment to Europe through localisation efforts, community programs, and new tools designed for creators, local workshops, and education.

xTool Launches “Make It Here” Initiative to Fuel a European Renaissance of Making

xTool Launches “Make It Here” Initiative to Fuel a European Renaissance of Making

Revealed at the company’s European brand launch event in Berlin, xTool presented a roadmap to empower creators, small businesses, and local studios — the ecosystem driving Europe’s modern making renaissance. With new partnerships, tools, and community initiatives, xTool aims to bring manufacturing power closer to where ideas begin.

Driving Local Manufacturing Forward

As part of its long-term European strategy, xTool announced new investments that strengthen its operational footprint and support the region’s shift toward flexible, localised production.
With a soon-to-open German office, more than 200 demo rooms, and a growing partner network, xTool enables SMBs, designers, educators, and independent makers to build high-quality micro-manufacturing systems that are accessible, professional, and locally rooted.

“Europe has one of the strongest traditions of craftsmanship and creativity,” said Jessie Liu, President of xTool. “Our mission is to support that spirit with accessible, industrial-grade tools and long-term local investment.”

Building Success From the Ground Up

The event highlighted real success stories, including German entrepreneur Kerstin Bauer, who used xTool technology to turn custom apparel from a service into a scalable micro-production model.

To expand access to such opportunities, xTool introduced its 1% Donation Initiative, committing 1% of annual profit to local maker communities, youth programs, Fab Labs, and skill-building organizations.
In 2025, beneficiaries include TU Berlin, Fraunhofer, Z-Lab, MotionLab Berlin, and smz-karlsruhe — institutions supporting hands-on innovation and maker education across Europe.

Innovation for Every Workshop

xTool also unveiled the F2 Ultra UV, a precision laser designed for premium personalization and delicate materials. Using UV “cold” processing, it delivers clean, micron-level engraving on glass, crystal, ceramics, and engineered plastics. The F2 Ultra UV will be available in Europe from 27 November 2025, starting at 3,919 EUR.

Panel Highlights

In a panel featuring Jessie Liu, Kerstin Bauer, and Jean-Michel Molenaar from the Fab Foundation — moderated by tech communicator Sascha Zöller — speakers explored how technology, community, and micro-production can accelerate Europe’s creator-led manufacturing movement.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Xtool

