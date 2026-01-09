Viet Industry 2026 exhibition scheduled for September

Viet Industry 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 16-18

According to information released at a press conference on January 6, the exhibition is expected to cover ​​over 10,000 square metres, bringing together 500 domestic and international booths from more than 20 countries, showcasing technologies, equipment, and solutions serving the industrial manufacturing sector.

Viet Industry 2026 will open a series of in-depth networking activities. The focus will be on industrial supply chain networking and supply chain matching, and a seminar on the capacity of Vietnamese businesses to participate in foreign direct investment (FDI) supply chains.

The 2026 Industrial Supply Chain Networking and Supply Chain Matching Programme aims to promote direct links between domestic suppliers and major buyers, including general contractors, industrial park developers, foreign-invested enterprises, and high-tech industrial enterprises. The event is expected to attract 13 major buyers, including Makino Vietnam, INTECH Group, Hanel PT Group, Autotech Vietnam, Bgrimm Power Group, Novaon Group, and Western Pacific Group, along with over 200 suppliers seeking opportunities to participate more deeply in Vietnam's industrial supply chain.

A seminar themed "Core Competencies for Vietnamese Businesses to Participate in FDI Supply Chains" will also offer practical perspectives from management agencies, support organisations, and foreign-invested enterprises.

According to the organisers, as Vietnam develops towards green, sustainable, and high-tech content, new and expanded manufacturing projects, from electronics, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals to data centres, increasingly need to meet high requirements for technical infrastructure, the environment, and operational efficiency. These requirements come from foreign investors and are also linked to the increasingly stringent management guidelines, standards, and policies of the Vietnamese government regarding the construction and operation of industrial parks.

Following the success of its four previous editions, Viet Industry 2026 will continue to be held in conjunction with Cleanfact & Rhvac Vietnam 2026 (International Exhibition on Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, Dust Filtration and Cleanroom Solutions, High-Tech Systems), creating a comprehensive industrial infrastructure ecosystem connecting the value chain from design, construction, energy, automation, operation, and maintenance of manufacturing plants in Vietnam.

Viet Industry has established itself as a prestigious networking event, attracting numerous major technology brands such as Eurovent, Robatherm, Daikin, LG, Gree, Fujitsu, Saint-Gobain, Danfoss, Ziehl-Abegg, Nippon Sanso, Trumpf, and VSIP, along with international pavilions from South Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, and Europe, and the support of business associations, contributing to a space for in-depth international trade and cooperation.

Cao Dai Thang, chairman of the Board of Directors of INTECH Group, representing the co-organising unit, said, "Vietnam is at a crucial stage to break through and become a high-tech manufacturing hub in the region. With the exhibition focusing on key industrial sectors, the event is expected to become a platform to support businesses in finding comprehensive solutions for their factories, while expanding cooperation with partners in the value chain, from suppliers of materials and processing units to technology solution companies."

Why Vietnam must build a global strategy for its construction industry The prospect of Vietnamese enterprises becoming international general contractors has remained more an aspiration than a mainstream reality. Jerry Nguyen, board member and deputy general director of Investment and International Market Development at Hoa Binh Construction Group, looks at why, despite clear progress in domestic capabilities like strong engineering talent, competitive costs, and a growing building materials supply chain, the number of overseas projects led by Vietnamese groups as general contractors is still very limited.

Cake by VPBank posts strong gains in scale and efficiency leveraging AI focus After breaking into the global top tier of digital banking, Cake by VPBank has continued to scale rapidly, underscoring the commercial viability of Vietnam's fintech model.

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026 The industry association forecasts strong growth for the sector despite ongoing trade and economic challenges.

Vietnam's industrial output hits seven-year high in 2025 Vietnam's industrial production recorded its strongest growth in seven years in 2025, underpinned by a robust manufacturing rebound, resilient domestic demand, and improving labor conditions across the industrial sector.