AgriS and Loc Troi partner to boost Vietnam’s rice value chain

On December 8, Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC (Agris) and Loc Troi Group signed an MoU to cooperate on developing Vietnam’s rice value chain in a more sustainable and internationally competitive direction. The move comes as rice remains a strategic export, with Vietnam cultivating 7.13 million hectares and producing 43.5 million tonnes in 2024, equivalent to around 23 million tonnes of milled rice, according to AgroMonitor data.

The industry remains large in scale with clear growth potential, but it is entering a new phase in which higher standards for quality, transparency, low emissions, and value-added are becoming increasingly important.

The partnership aims to build a fully integrated rice value chain under the 'Five Stakeholders' model – government, farmers, academia, and financial institutions – combining both sides’ strengths to support farmers and enhance Vietnam’s rice brand globally.

"AgriS is committed to building a circular commercial value chain, with rice as a core focus alongside sugarcane, coconut, and banana," said Dang Huynh Uc My, chairwoman of AgriS. "Through this partnership, we aim to apply technology and modern management to improve farmers’ livelihoods, develop higher value-added products, and build a sustainable agricultural ecosystem."

Dang Huynh Uc My, chairwoman of AgriS

Huynh Van Thon, chairman of Loc Troi Group, said, “This strategic cooperation is an important step in enhancing the value of Vietnam’s rice. By combining our strengths, we aim to develop certified raw material areas, trade high-quality rice varieties, better support farmers, and promote value-added products, helping position Vietnam’s rice industry more sustainably and competitively on the global market.”

Huynh Van Thon, chairman of Loc Troi Group

AgriS is accelerating the integration of three pillars – AgTech, FoodTech, and FinTech – guided by environmental, social, and governance standards to build a technology-driven, sustainable agricultural ecosystem. With 77,740 ha of raw material areas across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Australia, the group manages nearly 240 product lines spanning sugarcane, coconut, banana, and rice. AgriS serves nearly 2,000 corporate customers and more than 300 retail partners, with exports to 76 markets worldwide, providing a strong production-to-trade platform and a long-term foundation for deeper participation in the rice sector.

With more than 32 years of development, Loc Troi has built a sustainable agricultural ecosystem based on a closed value chain spanning research, seed supply, agricultural inputs, services, mechanisation, processing, and high-quality rice trading. The group is among 17 Vietnamese enterprises licensed to export rice to the Chinese market. Its Hat Ngoc Troi rice brand has been recognised as a National Brand five consecutive times from 2016 to 2024, underscoring Loc Troi’s position as one of Vietnam’s leading agricultural service groups.

Doan Thi Yen Nhi (left), general director of BHC, a member of AgriS, and Nguyen Tan Hoang, general director of Loc Troi Group, at the signing ceremony

The four key areas of cooperation between AgriS and Loc Troi include:

Developing sustainable raw material areas – achieving international standards: The two parties will collaborate to develop raw material areas following a sustainable cultivation model, applying bio-organic solutions, digital technology, and standardised quality management systems. The goal is to form a rice value chain that meets international standards, reduces emissions, and aligns with sustainable development objectives, aiming for the 1 Million Hectare High-Quality Rice Project.

Boosting trade of high-value rice varieties concurrently: The cooperation will focus on commercialising Loc Troi’s specialised, nutritional, and exclusive rice varieties into AgriS’s export network to 76 markets and a widespread distribution system with over 120,000 points of sale. With its global distribution advantage, AgriS will introduce high-quality varieties into international markets places that favour high-quality rice, which has long been dominated by Thai rice – thereby expanding the presence of Vietnamese rice on the world trade map.

Building a complete ecosystem for farmers: Beyond that, the two parties aim to build a complete ecosystem for rice farmers. This ecosystem helps farmers access standardised materials; capital and financial services under the Supply Chain Finance (SCF) model; cultivation technology, digital transformation; sustainable technical training; purchase guarantee, and stable output. Thus, completing the journey “from field to bow” for Vietnamese rice.

Developing high value-added deeply processed products: AgriS and Loc Troi will jointly invest in developing high-end product groups such as nutritional/functional rice; products from rice bran, rice, rice protein; and products applying food-tech. This step is aimed at enhancing the economic value of the rice plant, while increasing the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice in the long term.

The cooperation between AgriS and Loc Troi marks an important step in efforts to elevate Vietnam’s rice industry. By combining technology, quality management, international trade capabilities, and a sustainability-focused approach, the partnership is expected to strengthen the value of Vietnamese rice, contribute to global food security, and reinforce Vietnam’s standing in the global rice market.

