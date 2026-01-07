Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025

The breakneck growth of electronics, computers, and components in 2025 delivered an unprecedented export value of $107.74 billion, up 48.4 per cent on-year, equivalent to an absolute increase of more than $35 billion, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

As a result, exports of this group last year were nearly double those of phones and components, which stood at $56.7 billion.

Taken together, the two major electronics-related product groups generated export turnover of more than $164.4 billion, the highest level ever recorded for the sector.

The sharp rise in exports of computers, electronic products, and components made a significant contribution to Vietnam’s total export value in 2025, which reached $475 billion, up 17 per cent on-year. The sector emerged as the primary engine of export growth.

After years of ranking among the top two export-earning product groups, computers, electronics, and components overtook phones from mid-2023 and have retained the top position since then, with current export value nearly double that of phones and components.

Export turnover for the group surged thanks to strong foreign direct investment inflows and recovering global demand, with key markets including the United States, China, the EU, Japan, and South Korea.

More importantly, the breakthrough was driven by robust investment inflows into Vietnam, particularly from leading global electronics groups such as Samsung, LG, Intel, Foxconn, Canon, and Goertek.

These investments have helped turn Vietnam into a major electronics manufacturing and assembly hub in Southeast Asia, contributing to the shaping of regional supply chains.

As a result, amid heightened global geopolitical and technological volatility, Vietnam has emerged as an increasingly important electronics manufacturing centre both regionally and globally.

The country is now among the world’s top 10 electronics exporters and serves as a strategic manufacturing link for many multinational corporations in the region.

Export outcomes reaching $164.4 billion last year, combined with import turnover that for the first time reached $150.7 billion, up 40.7 per cent compared to 2024, reflecting the growing scale and influence of the electronics sector within the national trade structure.

At the same time, they underscore mounting challenges related to dependence on imported components, raw materials, and the foreign investment sector.

In parallel, local firms continue to participate mainly in low value-added stages of the production chain. Localisation rates remain modest, with many critical materials and components still reliant on imports.

Information gaps between domestic and foreign-invested enterprises the also remain significant, making business linkages and partner searches difficult, while management agencies and investment promotion organisations lack adequate data tools to accurately identify missing links in the value chain.

To consolidate its position as an electronics manufacturing stronghold, Vietnam needs to move beyond simple assembly towards higher value-added production.

Domestic enterprises must focus on developing research and development capabilities, localising components, building domestic supply chains, attracting investment in high technology, and meeting growing demand for skilled human resources.

