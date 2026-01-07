Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025

January 07, 2026 | 10:23
(0) user say
Vietnam's electronics exports boomed in 2025, bringing in nearly $165 billion, with computers, electronics, and components surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time to become the main driver of trade growth.

The breakneck growth of electronics, computers, and components in 2025 delivered an unprecedented export value of $107.74 billion, up 48.4 per cent on-year, equivalent to an absolute increase of more than $35 billion, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025
Electronics, computers, and components delivered an unprecedented export value of $107.74 billion in 2025, up 48.4 per cent on-year

As a result, exports of this group last year were nearly double those of phones and components, which stood at $56.7 billion.

Taken together, the two major electronics-related product groups generated export turnover of more than $164.4 billion, the highest level ever recorded for the sector.

The sharp rise in exports of computers, electronic products, and components made a significant contribution to Vietnam’s total export value in 2025, which reached $475 billion, up 17 per cent on-year. The sector emerged as the primary engine of export growth.

After years of ranking among the top two export-earning product groups, computers, electronics, and components overtook phones from mid-2023 and have retained the top position since then, with current export value nearly double that of phones and components.

Export turnover for the group surged thanks to strong foreign direct investment inflows and recovering global demand, with key markets including the United States, China, the EU, Japan, and South Korea.

More importantly, the breakthrough was driven by robust investment inflows into Vietnam, particularly from leading global electronics groups such as Samsung, LG, Intel, Foxconn, Canon, and Goertek.

These investments have helped turn Vietnam into a major electronics manufacturing and assembly hub in Southeast Asia, contributing to the shaping of regional supply chains.

As a result, amid heightened global geopolitical and technological volatility, Vietnam has emerged as an increasingly important electronics manufacturing centre both regionally and globally.

The country is now among the world’s top 10 electronics exporters and serves as a strategic manufacturing link for many multinational corporations in the region.

Export outcomes reaching $164.4 billion last year, combined with import turnover that for the first time reached $150.7 billion, up 40.7 per cent compared to 2024, reflecting the growing scale and influence of the electronics sector within the national trade structure.

At the same time, they underscore mounting challenges related to dependence on imported components, raw materials, and the foreign investment sector.

In parallel, local firms continue to participate mainly in low value-added stages of the production chain. Localisation rates remain modest, with many critical materials and components still reliant on imports.

Information gaps between domestic and foreign-invested enterprises the also remain significant, making business linkages and partner searches difficult, while management agencies and investment promotion organisations lack adequate data tools to accurately identify missing links in the value chain.

To consolidate its position as an electronics manufacturing stronghold, Vietnam needs to move beyond simple assembly towards higher value-added production.

Domestic enterprises must focus on developing research and development capabilities, localising components, building domestic supply chains, attracting investment in high technology, and meeting growing demand for skilled human resources.

Vietnam’s coffee exports set new record despite price pressures Vietnam’s coffee exports set new record despite price pressures

Vietnam's coffee export turnover reached a record high of $7.94 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, far surpassing the previous peak of $5.6 billion recorded in 2024.
Textile apparel firms deliver robust earnings despite global tariff pressures Textile apparel firms deliver robust earnings despite global tariff pressures

The textile and garment industry is posting robust profits, with total exports for the sector this year expected to reach $46 billion, exceeding earlier expectations despite mounting tariff pressures, as companies across the industry report strong earnings.
Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025 Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025

A broad-based rebound in global demand helped seafood exports post a robust performance in 2025, comfortably surpassing targets set at the start of the year.

By Yen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Electronics exports Vietnam Electronics components Vietnam Electronics trade growth Electronics manufacturing hub Electronics industry Vietnam trade growth Phones And Components

Related Contents

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan

Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit

Central Retail refocuses Vietnam strategy with Nguyen Kim exit

High-value exports drive Vietnam’s push towards robust 2025 expansion

High-value exports drive Vietnam’s push towards robust 2025 expansion

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Taiwan’s Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

Five items with export value of over 10 billion USD

Five items with export value of over 10 billion USD

Vietnam becomes high-light of ASEAN in trade growth

Vietnam becomes high-light of ASEAN in trade growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020