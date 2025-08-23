Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president of Dassault Systèmes in charge of Asia-Pacific

Deputy Minister Tam highly appreciated the operations of Dassault Systèmes in Vietnam since the opening of its representative office in July 2022.

He also welcomed the group’s close cooperation with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in implementing advanced technological solutions, contributing to promoting digital transformation, innovation, and the development of key industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, AI, and high technology.

The deputy minister emphasised that the Vietnamese government has issued Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in developing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with Decision No.1131/QD-TTg on the list of national strategic technologies, including semiconductors, AI, digital twins, robotics, aviation, and aerospace – which are also Dassault Systèmes' strengths.

From August 19 to 22, the largest working delegation of the group, led by executive vice president Samson Khaou and including 15 country directors from the Asia-Pacific region, visited Vietnam to strengthen practical cooperation. Deputy Minister Tam proposed the group to continue working with the NIC to promote the research, application, and commercialisation of strategic technologies in the country.

“Vietnam encourages the attraction of global technology corporations, especially those within Dassault Systèmes’ ecosystem such as Dassault Aviation and STMicroelectronics, to invest in and develop here,” Tam highlighted.

He also proposed that Dassault Systèmes accompany the NIC in connecting, introducing, and supporting businesses in its ecosystem to expand research, production, and business activities in Vietnam.

“The Vietnamese government is implementing a high-tech human resource development initiative and innovation incubation programmes,” he added. “Therefore, the MoF has asked Dassault Systèmes, in coordination with the NIC, to implement training courses and develop high-tech human resources, while supporting the incubation of innovation projects in strategic technology fields.”

The deputy minister also requested that the group continue to provide consultations to the MoF and the Vietnamese government on financial mechanisms and innovation policies to promote public-private partnerships and drive the development of the high-tech industry, including semiconductors and smart cities in Vietnam.

In response, Samson Khaou highly appreciated the insightful guidances on the group's development direction in Vietnam. Dassault Systèmes would study the MoF’s proposals and work closely with NIC to provide concrete responses regarding future cooperation, he said.

He also praised the strategic vision and leadership of the Vietnamese government and the MoF in promoting technology and innovation. He emphasised that the current resolutions and legal frameworks have created a solid legal foundation, enabling Dassault Systèmes to confidently make stronger investments in Vietnam.

“Now is a golden time to invest in science and technology in Vietnam,” Khaou said, and expressed enthusiasm for the new vision of positioning Vietnam as the next country for the group to develop key projects.

He also hoped that Vietnam would soon complete a clear policy framework for the protection of intellectual property rights to create favourable and sustainable investment conditions.

Deputy Minister Tam said, “The MoF is always ready to support and resolve difficulties to promote bilateral cooperation.”

Dassault Systèmes established its representative office in Vietnam in July 2022. Since then, the group has been closely cooperating with the NIC and various domestic partners to implement advanced technological solutions, contributing to digital transformation and enhancing innovation capacity among Vietnamese enterprises.

