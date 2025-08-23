Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dassault Systèmes consider Vietnam a destination for key projects

August 23, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Tam hosted a meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president for Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes, in Hanoi on August 22.
Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam receive leaders of Dassault Systèmes Group
Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam meeting with Samson Khaou, executive vice president of Dassault Systèmes in charge of Asia-Pacific

Deputy Minister Tam highly appreciated the operations of Dassault Systèmes in Vietnam since the opening of its representative office in July 2022.

He also welcomed the group’s close cooperation with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in implementing advanced technological solutions, contributing to promoting digital transformation, innovation, and the development of key industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, AI, and high technology.

The deputy minister emphasised that the Vietnamese government has issued Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in developing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with Decision No.1131/QD-TTg on the list of national strategic technologies, including semiconductors, AI, digital twins, robotics, aviation, and aerospace – which are also Dassault Systèmes' strengths.

From August 19 to 22, the largest working delegation of the group, led by executive vice president Samson Khaou and including 15 country directors from the Asia-Pacific region, visited Vietnam to strengthen practical cooperation. Deputy Minister Tam proposed the group to continue working with the NIC to promote the research, application, and commercialisation of strategic technologies in the country.

“Vietnam encourages the attraction of global technology corporations, especially those within Dassault Systèmes’ ecosystem such as Dassault Aviation and STMicroelectronics, to invest in and develop here,” Tam highlighted.

He also proposed that Dassault Systèmes accompany the NIC in connecting, introducing, and supporting businesses in its ecosystem to expand research, production, and business activities in Vietnam.

“The Vietnamese government is implementing a high-tech human resource development initiative and innovation incubation programmes,” he added. “Therefore, the MoF has asked Dassault Systèmes, in coordination with the NIC, to implement training courses and develop high-tech human resources, while supporting the incubation of innovation projects in strategic technology fields.”

The deputy minister also requested that the group continue to provide consultations to the MoF and the Vietnamese government on financial mechanisms and innovation policies to promote public-private partnerships and drive the development of the high-tech industry, including semiconductors and smart cities in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam receive leaders of Dassault Systèmes Group

In response, Samson Khaou highly appreciated the insightful guidances on the group's development direction in Vietnam. Dassault Systèmes would study the MoF’s proposals and work closely with NIC to provide concrete responses regarding future cooperation, he said.

He also praised the strategic vision and leadership of the Vietnamese government and the MoF in promoting technology and innovation. He emphasised that the current resolutions and legal frameworks have created a solid legal foundation, enabling Dassault Systèmes to confidently make stronger investments in Vietnam.

“Now is a golden time to invest in science and technology in Vietnam,” Khaou said, and expressed enthusiasm for the new vision of positioning Vietnam as the next country for the group to develop key projects.

He also hoped that Vietnam would soon complete a clear policy framework for the protection of intellectual property rights to create favourable and sustainable investment conditions.

Deputy Minister Tam said, “The MoF is always ready to support and resolve difficulties to promote bilateral cooperation.”

Dassault Systèmes established its representative office in Vietnam in July 2022. Since then, the group has been closely cooperating with the NIC and various domestic partners to implement advanced technological solutions, contributing to digital transformation and enhancing innovation capacity among Vietnamese enterprises.

Dassault Systèmes strengthens regional footprint with new office Dassault Systèmes strengthens regional footprint with new office

Dassault Systèmes on July 27 cut the ribbon on its new Vietnam office, formalising its relationship and reinforcing its commitment to one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia.
Dassault Systèmes champions Vietnam’s digital future at French Tech Summit Dassault Systèmes champions Vietnam’s digital future at French Tech Summit

Dassault Systèmes, a global leader in 3D design, engineering software, and virtual twin experiences, reaffirmed its commitment to Vietnam's digital transformation journey as a Diamond Sponsor of the French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025.
Vietnam’s semiconductor strength lies in its workforce Vietnam’s semiconductor strength lies in its workforce

At a conference on digital twins for Vietnam's semiconductor workforce in Hanoi on June 12, industry experts declared Vietnamese workers to be its greatest advantage, which will be supported further by digital twin technology.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) dassault systèmes AI semiconductor

Related Contents

UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Ministry of Finance proposes simplifying procedures for overseas investment

Localisation rate of FDI remains low

Localisation rate of FDI remains low

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

Dialogue highlights role of innovation in advancing Vietnam’s private economy

Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech

Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech

Finance sector proud of a glorious tradition, ready to grow alongside the nation

Finance sector proud of a glorious tradition, ready to grow alongside the nation

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020