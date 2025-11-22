Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

As Vietnam explores blue-green and sponge-city solutions, the next question is how to turn these ideas into action. In your view, what role can international partners, especially European businesses, play in supporting this transition?

European businesses bring not only capital but also technological and institutional experience. Many European countries – the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany – have decades of expertise in integrating water management into urban planning.

Frank Pogade, vice chairman of EuroCham’s Green Growth Sector Committee. Photo: EuroCham

For instance, in the Netherlands, entire cities are designed to live with water rather than against it. Floodplains are preserved, and parks double as retention areas. In Germany, stormwater fees incentivise property owners to manage run-off sustainably.

Many of those models are adaptable to Vietnam, with appropriate localisation. The private sector can also help by developing pilot projects, building local capacity, and supporting government agencies in creating enforceable standards. At EuroCham, through the Green Growth Sector Committee, we actively promote such partnerships and share lessons from European best practices.

Financing remains a sensitive topic. Could introducing environmental fees help sustain the system, as some European cities have done?

In theory, yes. In practice, it is complex. In Vietnam, water is very cheap, and wastewater fees are minimal – often not even covering operational costs. In Berlin, where I am from, there has been a stormwater fee for 25 years: roughly two Euro per square metre per year. That is about 1,000 Euro annually for a medium-sized house, and it funds the city’s drainage management.

Introducing similar fees in Vietnam would be challenging both politically and administratively, given the need to measure, collect, and enforce payments. In the long run, though, there must be a recognition that resilience has a price. Otherwise, the costs will be paid through disaster recovery instead.

What is the most urgent first step, in your view?

The biggest challenge is mindset. The first step is to accept that flooding will not disappear – it must be managed. The second is to create broad awareness among policymakers, engineers, and citizens about the solutions available today.

We still see designs and technologies that are 100 years old being applied in new projects. That must change. Updating education, training, and professional standards for engineers is crucial. Regulations should encourage sustainable design and penalise practices that ignore water management.

It took Germany around 30 years to mainstream sponge city concepts. Vietnam does not have that much time – but with the right mix of urgency and leadership, a 10-year timeline is on the horizon.

What about the social side – people living too close to rivers, or construction on floodplains?

That is one of the most difficult parts. River flooding is one of several causes of urban flooding, and in many cases, it is made worse by land use. People like to build close to rivers – it is beautiful, of course – but then they get wet feet.

Modern land management must set clear rules: give rivers room to flood. Create floodplains outside city centres. Do not allow housing where it will inevitably be submerged. This is being done all over the world, and it is essential.

It is not just about engineering – it is governance. A proper, modern land management system is the foundation of resilience.

Some cities are already developing resilience projects with donor support. Where should Vietnam start to scale these models?

A good starting point would be to implement existing designs. The World Bank, for instance, has already financed comprehensive studies on blue-green infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc area. The planning work is done – it just needs political will and funding to move forward.

From there, Vietnam can build a portfolio of pilot projects, measure outcomes, and replicate what works. That is how systemic change begins – one successful example at a time.

At the same time, awareness and capacity-building must continue. EuroCham’s Green Economy Forum 2025 will be the perfect place to advance this dialogue. We will have a dedicated session on Blue-Green Cities and Industries, discussing how to integrate these ideas into Vietnam’s development strategy.

This is not just theory. We will have a panel of experts from the government, private sector, and international partners, all sharing lessons and real case studies. We will be discussing how to integrate nature-based solutions into industrial zones, how to balance economic growth with environmental protection, and how to use digital tools for risk management. It is a conversation not just about water – but about how to redesign cities to be future-ready.

For anyone working in construction, infrastructure, or environmental planning, or simply living in Vietnam with the immense amount of water lately, this is a must-attend. It is about learning, connecting, and most importantly – acting.

A park redesigned for flood protection and climate change adaptation in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Frank Pogade

Finally, if there is one message you would like to send to Vietnamese decision-makers, what would it be?

Climate change is not a distant scenario – it is already here. We cannot fight water forever. We must learn to live with it.

By rethinking urban design, updating standards, and embracing blue-green infrastructure, Vietnam can protect lives, support sustainable growth, and lead the region in climate resilience. It will take time, investment, and cross-sector cooperation – but the benefits will last for generations.

And that is precisely what we aim to achieve at the Green Economy Forum: to move from awareness to action, from dialogue to delivery.

The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2025, co-hosted by EuroCham Vietnam and VIETRADE under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will take place on November 27 at the Melia Hanoi Hotel. The event will feature a plenary session with high-level government leaders and business representatives, nine thematic conferences, three technical workshops, and an exclusive networking evening. With the theme “Shaping Changes, Building Futures”, the forum is designed to foster constructive dialogues between policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to advance Vietnam’s green transition.

