Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia

Citi Vietnam was also recognised as Best Bank for SMEs in Vietnam, highlighting the strength of its commercial banking business in continued support for medium-sized enterprises.

The FinanceAsia Awards are among the region’s respected banking and finance awards, recognising financial institutions that demonstrate strong capabilities, client support and market leadership.

The 2026 edition marks the 30th year of the awards, with winners selected across markets in Asia-Pacific based on performance and achievements during 2025.

The Best Sustainable Bank award reflects Citi Vietnam’s continued efforts to help clients navigate sustainability priorities, and develop financing solutions that support responsible growth.

“We are honoured to be recognised by FinanceAsia in Vietnam,” said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s country officer and banking head.

“Citi has been pioneering the ESG front in Vietnam, being a leader in advising, financing, and catalysing sustainable business models, working with clients on their net zero transitions. We are also keen to further work with the Vietnamese government and clients on finding innovative green finance solutions to support the government’s National Green Growth Strategy.”

The recognition also comes as Citi continues to strengthen its institutional banking franchise in Vietnam, serving multinational corporations, local companies and financial institutions.

With its global network and long-standing presence in the country, Citi is well positioned to support clients as they pursue more sustainable business models.

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition Citi Vietnam has been recognised for its commitment to responsible business practices at the 2025 American Chamber of Commerce Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards.

Citi sharpens its focus on institutional banking Citi boasts strength in cross-border payments and supply chain finance. Minh Ngo, newly appointed Citi country officer and banking head for Vietnam, discussed the bank’s strategic priorities in this country with VIR’s Thien Huong.