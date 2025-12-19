Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition

At AmCham’s Annual Meeting in Hanoi on December 10, Citi Vietnam received the 2025 AmCham CSR Recognition Award, presented by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper alongside AmCham leaders. The award honoured 38 companies for strong CSR performance and their contributions to long-term economic and social development in Vietnam.

Citi Vietnam was recognised for its sustained efforts in advancing inclusive economic growth, sustainable finance, community resilience, and social impact initiatives, including support for children, disaster relief, environmental sustainability across the country.

Citi celebrated the 20th anniversary of global community day in Vietnam this year. Hanoi-based Citi volunteers planted trees at Hung Cuong Primary and Secondary School in Hung Yen province. Ho Chi Minh City-based Citi staff helped build a new playground for Gia Huynh Primary School in Binh Thuan province. Citi Foundation also announced the funding of $500,000 for Blue Dragon, to help homeless children in Vietnam get off the streets, reunite with their families and build positive futures.

“This recognition from AmCham is a meaningful affirmation of Citi’s long-standing commitment to responsible banking and sustainable development in Vietnam. At Citi, we believe that strong business performance must go hand in hand with positive social impact. We are proud to work closely with our clients, partners, and communities to support Vietnam’s economic growth while contributing to social resilience and long-term development," said Hanh Do, head of Public Affairs at Citi Vietnam.

Citi’s CSR strategy in Vietnam focuses on creating shared value by aligning global best practices with local needs, particularly in areas such as climate action and community development.

With over three decades of presence in Vietnam, Citi continues to play an active role in supporting the country’s integration into the global economy, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility, governance, and sustainability.

The AmCham CSR Recognition Awards are presented annually to highlight exemplary corporate citizenship among member companies operating in Vietnam, reinforcing the importance of ethical business conduct and sustainable development in the US–Vietnam business community.

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day Hundreds of Citi Vietnam employees and their families joined Global Community Day 2025 on June 7.

Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive To support Vietnam’s National Blood Donation Month this June, Citi Vietnam held events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on June 20.