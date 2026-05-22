Citi panel highlights Vietnam's growth and market upgrade momentum

The session took place on May 18-19 against the backdrop of Vietnam's long-awaited elevation by FTSE Russell from frontier market to secondary emerging market status. FTSE Russell has announced that Vietnam will be reclassified effective September 2026, subject to an interim review.

The panel was moderated by Minh Ngo, Citi's country officer and banking head for Vietnam, and featured Helmi Arman, Citi's economist for Vietnam and Indonesia; Thuan Nguyen, executive chairman of FiinGroup and FiinRatings; and Binh Nguyen, CEO of REE Corp.

Minh Ngo, country officer and banking head for Vietnam, Citi

"Vietnam's upgrade story is about index classification and the deeper transformation of the economy, the capital markets, and the investment environment," said Minh Ngo, Citi's country officer and banking head for Vietnam.

"The upgrade is an important recognition of progress, but the bigger opportunity is how Vietnam continues to strengthen transparency, market infrastructure, corporate governance, and execution capacity to sustain long-term growth," she noted.

Helmi Arman provided a regional and macroeconomic perspective, framing Vietnam’s growth story within broader ASEAN trends, global supply-chain shifts, currency dynamics, and investor sentiment.

Other speakers explored the evolution of capital markets and credit transparency, as well as the role of infrastructure, energy, and private-sector investment in Vietnam’s next phase of growth.

“As international investors have a closer look, Vietnam will need to continue demonstrating consistency, transparency and reform momentum. Citi is committed to supporting clients as they navigate this transition and connect Vietnam more deeply with regional and global capital flows,” said Minh Ngo.

Vietnam has become one of Asia’s most closely watched markets, supported by manufacturing growth, supply-chain diversification, rising domestic consumption and ongoing capital-market reform.

As one of the world’s most global financial institutions, Citi plays an active role in connecting Vietnam with international investors, multinational corporates and cross-border capital flows.

Citi’s Vietnam franchise supports clients across banking, markets, services, helping international companies invest in Vietnam and Vietnamese companies expand across global corridors.

The Vietnam panel at Citi’s Pan Asia Conference underscored the country’s growing strategic importance in the region and the increasing focus of global investors on its next stage of development.

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