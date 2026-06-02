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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fortune names Citi CEO Jane Fraser the Most Powerful Woman in Business for 2026

June 02, 2026 | 18:42
(0) user say
Jane Fraser, Citi chair and chief executive officer, has been named the Most Powerful Woman in Business for 2026 by Fortune, topping the publication’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential female business leaders.
Fortune names Citi CEO Jane Fraser the Most Powerful Woman in Business for 2026

The recognition reflects Citi’s significant progress under Fraser’s leadership since she became CEO in 2021. Fortune highlighted the transformation of the firm, noting the strong increase in Citi’s market value during her tenure, as well as the substantial progress made in simplifying the organisation, strengthening governance, improving profitability, and positioning the bank for long-term growth.

The honour comes shortly after Citi’s 2026 Investor Day, held at the firm’s global headquarters in New York on May 7. During the event, Fraser and the leaders of Citi’s five businesses outlined the bank’s strategy to deliver stronger, more durable returns and presented new near-term and medium-term Return on Tangible Common Equity (RoTCE) targets.

Investor Day reinforced Citi’s confidence in its unique global network as a core and growing competitive advantage amid an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic environment. Citi’s international footprint enables the firm to support clients across borders, facilitate global trade and investment flows, and help clients navigate volatility in markets around the world.

The recognition from Fortune follows a strong first quarter for Citi. On April 14, the bank reported revenues of $24.6 billion, up 14 per cent on-year, and net income of $5.8 billion, up 42 per cent on-year. The results reflected momentum across Citi’s businesses and further demonstrated the effectiveness of the bank’s transformation strategy.

Since becoming the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank, Fraser has overseen a multi-year effort to reshape Citi, streamline operations, enhance risk and controls, invest in technology and talent, and sharpen the firm’s focus on areas where it has distinctive competitive advantages. The transformation has strengthened Citi’s ability to serve clients globally while delivering increasing value for shareholders.

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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

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