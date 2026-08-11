LIVE4WELL completes Causeway Bay health screening pilot programme

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 August 2026 – Faced with the dual challenges of a steady rise in chronic disease rates and the immense pressure borne by public health resources in Hong Kong, putting preventive healthcare into practice has become a matter of urgency. To actively respond to the Government's direction of strengthening primary healthcare and district-based service delivery, innovative health management platform LIVE4WELL has picked Causeway Bay as its first community pilot site, demonstrating its vision and practice in contributing to public health. Working with district organizations, the initiative enabled nearly 1,000 members of the public to experience non-invasive, painless and rapid screening. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) with big data, the platform encourages the public to take ownership of their own Bio-wealth Assessment Data, to identify and address potential health risks early.

Innovative health management platform LIVE4WELL has picked Causeway Bay as its first community pilot site, demonstrating its vision and practice in contributing to public health. Working with district organizations, the initiative enabled nearly 1,000 members of the public to experience non-invasive, painless and rapid screening.

As a community force, LIVE4WELL has also submitted policy recommendations to the HKSAR Government, spanning the smarter use of AI in health assessment, the rollout of non-invasive community outreach screening, the inclusion of inflammatory markers in community-level screening, and extending Chinese and Western medicine collaboration into the aspect of wearable devices, thereby supporting the HKSAR Government in aligning with the National 15Five-Year Plan and the policy direction for the year ahead.LIVE4WELL's six-day "Purple Wellness Day", a public health screening experience event held in Causeway Bay from August 5 to 10, came to a successful close today. The event transformed a shopping mall space into an innovative health exploration hub, bringing together a wide range of top-tier health screening devices from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, and overseas, more than 20 healthy-living partner merchants and various star speakers, enriching the public's journey of health exploration., said, "The management of chronic diseases should never begin only after the onset of illness. As a digital health partner, LIVE4WELL builds on the Government's primary healthcare policy framework to provide the public with more proactive and accessible preventive healthcare support. By integrating AI and big data technologies into retail and community settings, we are making non-invasive screening part of everyday life, rather than medical procedures that feel out of reach. At its core, this is our long-term commitment to health management and social care — whether it is identifying chronic disease risks early in elderly family members, or helping younger generations catch issues like pre-diabetes in time. We hope technology can make 'early detection, early management' a part of everyone's daily life, rather than something people come to regret only after their condition has worsened."who attended the opening event and arranged for district residents to take part, said, "Screening that is non-invasive, painless, and delivers results instantly is a major breakthrough in AI technology — one that goes beyond technological progress but more importantly, gives businesses the capacity to create health assessment tools that are more beneficial and relatable to people's lives. Health assessment is no longer a tedious questionnaire or cold clinical equipment, it is a new experience of conversing with one's own body. The event is an excellent demonstration of how community organizations can harness technology to expand district health support services, building a low-cost and easily accessible health platform for the elderly and grassroots families. It is an approach well worth other organizations emulating."To encourage citizens to take the first step toward self-health management, approximately 300 free screening slots were reserved during the event, allowing people in need to experience a range of non-invasive, rapid and precise AI health screening, and to receive personalized health reports and expert interpretation on the spot. Visitors took part in non-invasive thematic areas across seven exploration zones, covering liver and kidney metabolism, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and retinal condition, blood glucose and metabolic risks, cell vitality and inflammation, musculoskeletal and postural health assessments, stress and mental balance, as well as hearing and blood pressure. After completing the journey, LIVE4WELL shared with participants a comprehensive body report that clearly presented their individual health indicators and risk assessments.The event also featured more than 20 free expert health talks, attended by a cumulative total of nearly 500 participants, covering topics such as chronic disease prevention, nutrition, sleep, emotional well-being and mind-body health, reflecting the public's increasingly keen demand for proactive self-health management.Held at the SOGO Causeway Bay store, "Purple Wellness Day" was LIVE4WELL's first pilot scheme in bringing health technology into the community. Demonstrating at one of the city's busiest commercial landmarks, the event exemplified how professional health management services can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life. Looking ahead, LIVE4WELL hopes to extend this successful model to all 18 districts of Hong Kong, deepening collaboration with community organizations such as District Councils, Care Teams, residents' associations and district service groups to widen the reach of preventive healthcare. LIVE4WELL is actively connecting with more enterprises and brands that share its vision, so that through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and in its positioning as a digital health partner, it can contribute to Hong Kong's primary healthcare development and realize the vision of "boosting health for all 18 districts".In recent years, the Hong Kong Government has continued to strengthen primary healthcare services, promote preventive healthcare, and enhance community-based support for the elderly and of chronic diseases in its Policy Addresses and long-term healthcare planning. As Hong Kong formulates its First Five-Year Plan and proactively aligns with the National 15Five-Year Plan, LIVE4WELL, as a community force, is also committed to contributing its strengths through concrete action. LIVE4WELL believes that AI- and data-driven preventive healthcare technology, coupled with the strengths of the private sector and the community, can complement the public healthcare system. When the public achieves "early detection, early management", the pressure on the public healthcare system can be gradually alleviated, enabling a sustainable health ecosystem for Hong Kong.To build a healthier city in the long run, LIVE4WELL recommends progressively introducing inflammatory markers as a new dimension of health monitoring, building on existing health screening. Chronic inflammation is often closely associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. Continuous tracking of inflammatory markers allows high-risk individuals to be identified early and followed up in a timely manner, easing the long-term healthcare pressure on Hong Kong.Given that many citizens have a certain degree of resistance to, or psychological burden associated with, invasive tests such as blood draws, LIVE4WELL believes that the authorities should make good use of AI health assessment tools and roll out non-invasive community outreach screening to raise public participation. Combining existing screening with comprehensive health data analysis would help forecast healthcare demand. LIVE4WELL further recommends that the authorities continue to promote collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine to strengthen Hong Kong's preventive healthcare system.LIVE4WELL encourages the public to make good use of wearable devices to continuously track their personal health data, in step with the Government's promotion for collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine — putting into practice the preventive care approach of "Chinese medicine for prevention, Western medicine for treatment" where TCM-based recuperation works hand-in-hand with Western medical diagnosis and treatment.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.