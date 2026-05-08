Citi Investor Day outlines clear path for next growth phase

The bank's 2026 Investor Day took place in New York on May 7, led by chair and CEO Jane Fraser, together with leaders of Citi's five core businesses and the bank's CFO Gonzalo Luchetti.

Citi's chair and CEO Jane Fraser

Citi set out new near-term and medium-term return on tangible common equity, targets, reflecting the progress made in reshaping the bank since its last full Investor Day in 2022.

This year's Investor Day followed Citi’s strong first-quarter 2026 results, announced on April 14, with revenues of $24.6 billion, up 14 per cent on-year, and net income of $5.8 billion, up 42 per cent on-year.

Investor Day highlighted how Citi’s international network remains a core competitive advantage. The bank has a physical presence in more than 90 markets and serves clients in more than 180, moving approximately $6 trillion daily. Citi also supports around 80 per cent of US and Global Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Non-G10 countries contributed 42 per cent of the bank's 2025 revenues, while Asia-Pacific accounted for 30 per cent of Wealth revenues, underscoring the growing importance of international and regional markets to Citi's strategy.

Vietnam is expected to continue playing an important role in Citi’s regional and global network.

As one of Asia’s most dynamic and internationally connected economies, Vietnam is increasingly central to global supply chains, foreign direct investment, trade flows and cross-border business expansion.

"Investor Day highlighted that Citi's international network remains a core competitive advantage and will be a driving force for future growth," said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam's country officer and banking head. "We underlined the progress Citi has made in generating sustainable returns through effective and disciplined management."

"In Vietnam, we remain focused on our clients and will ensure that we walk with them as we continue to grow our business and implement our strategy," she added.

Citi Vietnam aims to use its global reach, local expertise, and integrated banking capabilities to support multinational corporations, financial institutions, and local companies as supply chains realign, capital flows shift, trade expands, and Vietnam integrates further into the global economy.

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