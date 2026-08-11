Ming Ji Hsieh artwork chosen for National Art Exhibition

The exhibition is held at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (No. 2, Section 1, Wuquan West Road, West District, TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN). Admission is free and open to the public. Image courtesy of Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbitel International Corp.

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TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2026 – In today's increasingly interconnected world, the boundaries between design, branding, and art continue to evolve. Organized by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) under the guidance of Taiwan's Ministry of Culture, the 2026 National Art Exhibition brings together 114 selected and award-winning works that showcase the diversity and creative energy of contemporary Taiwanese art across multiple disciplines.Among this year's selected works is One Suitcase, created by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbitel International Corp. Inspired by BOBAMAN, the signature character of the O's Bubble brand, the artwork extends the language of branding into the realm of contemporary art. By transforming brand storytelling into a universal visual narrative, One Suitcase stands out as one of the exhibition's few interdisciplinary works built upon a brand's cultural identity.At the heart ofis a simple yet powerful symbol—a single suitcase. It reflects the shared experience of today's globally mobile generation: people traveling across cities, cultures, and languages with only what they can carry, pursuing new opportunities while searching for a place to belong.Rooted in Taiwan's island culture yet speaking to a global audience, the artwork suggests that embarking on a journey is not about possessing more, but about moving forward with purpose, conviction, and hope despite uncertainty. This idea of being "light in possessions, yet steadfast in spirit" forms the emotional core of the work.According to Ming-Ji Hsieh,is more than a brand mascot. It represents a cultural symbol—an emotional language born in Taiwan that can resonate with people around the world. Its simple, rounded form and warm smile embody kindness, optimism, and a human connection that transcends cultural boundaries.The O's Bubble brand philosophy,represents more than interaction between people—it reflects the possibility of understanding across cultures.carries this philosophy into the world of contemporary art by presenting the smile as a universal language. Rather than being merely a facial expression, a smile becomes a shared emotional experience that connects people from different backgrounds, cultures, and life journeys.As BOBAMAN enters the artistic landscape, the character evolves beyond brand identity to symbolize trust, empathy, and the enduring possibility of human connection.The artwork also expresses the message,transforming a brand belief into a universal value that can be interpreted and appreciated by audiences regardless of cultural background.Now in its 16th edition, the National Art Exhibition is one of Taiwan's most prestigious art events. This year's exhibition received more than 1,000 submissions across 11 artistic categories, including ink painting, oil painting, sculpture, photography, new media, and mixed media. Following a rigorous review process, only 114 works were selected or awarded, highlighting the richness and diversity of Taiwan's contemporary artistic landscape.Within this context, the selection ofrepresents more than artistic recognition. It demonstrates how a brand can move beyond commercial communication to become part of a broader cultural conversation. By transforming design into storytelling, the work bridges branding, public art, and international cultural exchange.As the global creative industry continues to embrace cross-disciplinary collaboration, brands are evolving beyond commercial identities to become powerful platforms for cultural expression and storytelling.The selection ofmarks another milestone forand, demonstrating how a brand can expand beyond marketing and enter the broader cultural landscape. By transforming visual design into artistic expression, the work illustrates how branding can foster meaningful dialogue across cultures and connect with audiences in new ways.Through the evolution of, the artwork creates an emotionally resonant symbol that can be understood across cultural boundaries. It invites audiences from around the world to engage with creativity born in Taiwan, encouraging new interpretations while highlighting the universal themes of identity, movement, and human connection.Ultimately,demonstrates how creativity originating in Taiwan can transcend geographic and cultural boundaries. It reimagines branding not merely as a commercial tool, but as a bridge between people, cultures, and ideas—opening new possibilities for dialogue through art.2026 National Art ExhibitionJuly 18 – October 11, 2026National Taiwan Museum of Fine ArtsNo. 2, Section 1, Wuquan West Road, West District, Taichung City, TaiwanAdmission is free.Visitors from Taiwan and around the world are invited to experience the vibrant creativity of contemporary Taiwanese art and discover, through, a new perspective on the intersection of branding, art, and culture—one that reimagines the meaning of departure, connection, and shared humanity in an increasingly interconnected world.

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