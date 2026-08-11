Vinhomes expands sustainable urban real estate development platform

An aerial perspective of Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, illustrating the integration of modern urban infrastructure with active ecological restoration to foster long-term environmental resilience.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2026 - As global institutional capital increasingly redefines value creation in real estate, Vinhomes, Vietnam's largest listed real estate developer by market capitalization, is emerging as a credible long-term urban development platform.With a land bank exceeding 295 million square meters, nearly 650,000 residents across its integrated townships, and record equivalent revenue of VND183.1 trillion (US$6.94 billion) in 2025, the company has demonstrated its capacity to plan, finance, deliver and operate large-scale cities with remarkable consistency.For more than two millennia, humanity has celebrated its greatest achievements through the idea of "wonders," from the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World to the New7Wonders of Nature, which in 2011 recognized sites such as the Amazon Rainforest and Vietnam's own Ha Long Bay for their untouched natural beauty.Today, a fourth wave is emerging: one defined not by human creations set apart from nature, nor by landscapes left untouched, but by developments where urbanization actively enhances natural ecosystems. This philosophy, combined with Vinhomes' operational scale, has positioned the company at the forefront of that shift, offering global institutional investors a proven model that is gaining recognition across Asia.At the core of Vinhomes' approach is a fundamental departure from traditional real estate development; the company approaches urban development as an integrated process of environmental enhancement, infrastructure creation and community building.This philosophy is evident across several landmark projects. At Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, built on reclaimed coastal land, modern infrastructure coexists with active ecological restoration, creating new living environments while supporting long-term environmental resilience.At Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, the urban masterplan has been designed specifically to complement the UNESCO-recognized Ha Long Bay, one of the world's most celebrated natural wonders, creating a space where urban life and natural heritage mutually enrich one another.For institutional investors, this nature-positive orientation reflects a broader strategic shift. Long-term capital is increasingly flowing toward developers capable of creating urban ecosystems that generate value over decades, not merely delivering projects on a transactional basis. Vinhomes' ability to embed sustainability, ecological regeneration and climate resilience into its masterplans aligns with the evolving expectations of global asset owners seeking both financial returns and environmental impact.In real estate, vision carries little weight without the ability to execute. This is where Vinhomes has established one of its strongest competitive advantages. While many developers concentrate their portfolios within a limited number of cities or regions, Vinhomes has successfully replicated its large-scale urban development model across Vietnam, delivering integrated townships from north to south while maintaining consistent quality, execution speed and operational standards.The company's 2025 performance underscores this capability. By year-end, Vinhomes had delivered more than 34,000 apartments, villas and shophouses, achieving record equivalent revenue of VND183.1 trillion (US$6.94 billion), a 29% year-on-year increase that exceeded its annual target. Net profit reached VND43.3 trillion (US$1.6 billion), up 24%, while sales bookings nearly doubled to VND205.3 trillion (US$7.9 billion). Unrecognized contracted sales of VND186.4 trillion (US$7.1 billion) provide exceptional revenue visibility for the years ahead.Beyond financial metrics, Vinhomes' operational scale is evidenced by nearly 650,000 residents now living across its developments nationwide, forming one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated residential communities. This scale demonstrates not only the company's ability to build projects but also its capacity to create functioning urban ecosystems capable of sustaining long-term economic and social activity.The company's land bank, exceeding 295 million square meters as of December 31, 2025, represents Vietnam's largest and is strategically positioned across major metropolitan areas and regions benefiting from accelerating urbanization, industrial development and tourism growth. This extensive reserve provides a substantial pipeline for future development while supporting sustainable long-term growth.Vinhomes' operational excellence is further validated by internationally recognized certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and SA8000, reflecting global standards in quality management, environmental performance, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility. The company's market position, Vietnam's largest listed real estate company by market capitalization at approximately US$19.4 billion, and the country's second-largest listed enterprise overall, reinforces its institutional credibility. Its brand, valued at an estimated US$1.6 billion by Brand Finance, ranks among Vietnam's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands.For international investors, these indicators point to something larger than financial success alone. They reflect a company that has evolved beyond traditional real estate development into a trusted urban development platform, one capable of planning, financing, delivering and operating large-scale cities with remarkable consistency.If the first three waves of human wonders celebrated extraordinary achievements of engineering or nature, the emerging fourth wave may well be defined by developments that elevate nature itself, creating places where environmental restoration, economic growth and human prosperity reinforce one another.That vision demands proven execution, long-term thinking and institutional credibility. These qualities explain why an increasing number of global investors are viewing Vinhomes as one of Asia's most compelling long-term urban development platforms.

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