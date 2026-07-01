Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong

As part of this year’s programme, Citi volunteers in Hanoi Branch joined hands to build a new playground and library at Huong Nha Primary School in Hien Quan commune in the northwestern province of Phu Tho on June 6. Meanwhile, volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City carried out a similar initiative at Tuoi Tho Kindergarten, Dong Kho commune in Lam Dong province in Vietnam's Central Highlands region on June 27.

Citi volunteers in Hanoi Branch joined hands to build a new playground and library at Huong Nha Primary School in Phu Tho province

The new playgrounds provide safe and engaging spaces where students can develop physical strength, coordination, confidence and social skills.

The libraries will open doors to knowledge and discovery, offering books, educational games, quiet study areas and community reading activities.

Through these education-related projects, Citi Vietnam aims to create real and lasting impact for children and local communities, while encouraging employees to participate actively in volunteerism and community engagement.

“At Citi, our mission is to enable growth and economic progress. We believe that volunteerism is a key way that we deliver on our shared mission to enable economic growth and progress at the local level,” said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s country officer and banking head.

“By volunteering with schools and supporting libraries and safe playgrounds, we contribute to the skills, confidence and opportunities they will need for the future. Global Community Day is meaningful for Citi colleagues to live our mission through practical action in the communities we serve.”

Citi volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City carried out a similar initiative at Tuoi Tho Kindergarten in Lam Dong province

Global Community Day is Citi’s annual tradition of coming together across the world through volunteerism, building lasting connections with each other and the communities. In Vietnam, Citi’s 2026 activities reaffirm the bank’s continued commitment to creating positive community impact.

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