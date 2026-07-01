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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong

July 01, 2026 | 14:00
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Citi Vietnam marked Global Community Day 2026 with two meaningful community initiatives aimed at supporting local schools and creating better learning environments for children in Phu Tho and Lam Dong provinces.

As part of this year’s programme, Citi volunteers in Hanoi Branch joined hands to build a new playground and library at Huong Nha Primary School in Hien Quan commune in the northwestern province of Phu Tho on June 6. Meanwhile, volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City carried out a similar initiative at Tuoi Tho Kindergarten, Dong Kho commune in Lam Dong province in Vietnam's Central Highlands region on June 27.

Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong
Citi volunteers in Hanoi Branch joined hands to build a new playground and library at Huong Nha Primary School in Phu Tho province

The new playgrounds provide safe and engaging spaces where students can develop physical strength, coordination, confidence and social skills.

The libraries will open doors to knowledge and discovery, offering books, educational games, quiet study areas and community reading activities.

Through these education-related projects, Citi Vietnam aims to create real and lasting impact for children and local communities, while encouraging employees to participate actively in volunteerism and community engagement.

“At Citi, our mission is to enable growth and economic progress. We believe that volunteerism is a key way that we deliver on our shared mission to enable economic growth and progress at the local level,” said Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s country officer and banking head.

“By volunteering with schools and supporting libraries and safe playgrounds, we contribute to the skills, confidence and opportunities they will need for the future. Global Community Day is meaningful for Citi colleagues to live our mission through practical action in the communities we serve.”

Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong
Citi volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City carried out a similar initiative at Tuoi Tho Kindergarten in Lam Dong province

Global Community Day is Citi’s annual tradition of coming together across the world through volunteerism, building lasting connections with each other and the communities. In Vietnam, Citi’s 2026 activities reaffirm the bank’s continued commitment to creating positive community impact.

Citi sharpens its focus on institutional banking Citi sharpens its focus on institutional banking

Citi boasts strength in cross-border payments and supply chain finance. Minh Ngo, newly appointed Citi country officer and banking head for Vietnam, discussed the bank’s strategic priorities in this country with VIR’s Thien Huong.
Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A

Citi Vietnam on May 7 announced that Citi Vietnam has been awarded "Best Commercial Bank 2026" at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards.
Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia

Citi Vietnam has been named Best Sustainable Bank in Vietnam at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, reinforcing the bank’s role in supporting clients and the country’s long-term sustainable development agenda. The award ceremony took place in Hong Kong on June 25.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Citi Vietnam Global Community Day 2026 Global Community Day Phu Tho province

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