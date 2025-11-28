AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

The trophy was presented on November 27 at the annual conference organised by VIR, which brought together government officials, international organisations, and leading companies to explore solutions for Vietnam’s low-carbon, sustainable economic transition. Awards at the event highlighted enterprises demonstrating strong environmental stewardship, circular economy initiatives, and positive social impact.

AEON Vietnam was highlighted for its long-term efforts in sustainable retail development, including initiatives to reduce waste, expand green-store operations and strengthen community-focused initiatives.

In recent years, the company has broadened its efforts to cut single-use plastics, enhance energy efficiency across its shopping centres and encourage sustainable consumption through customer education activities.

The retailer has also collaborated closely with suppliers to improve traceability, advance responsible sourcing and support small- and medium-sized enterprises in meeting higher sustainability standards. AEON Vietnam has further implemented a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives focusing on environmental conservation and youth education.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hue, senior general manager of People and Brand strategy and Corporate and Supplier quality Management at AEON Vietnam, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to deepening cooperation with local partners to help drive Vietnam’s sustainable development goals and Net Zero roadmap.

She outlined AEON’s three-phase supplier support strategy: introducing and training potential suppliers; strengthening capabilities of existing partners; and assisting Vietnamese manufacturers in meeting export standards for the Japanese market.

At the same time, AEON continues to invest in smart infrastructure to optimise energy use and supply chains, ensuring high-quality products remain accessible at reasonable prices.

“Sustainable development is no longer optional, it is essential. AEON aims to guide consumer behaviour towards more sustainable choices, prioritising products that benefit both health and the environment,” she said.

VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025 has become a key annual forum for policymakers and businesses to exchange best practices and strengthen partnerships for a greener economy.

At this year’s event, 62 international organisations, businesses and associations were also recognised for their long-standing collaboration with VIR and contributions to Vietnam’s sustainable development.