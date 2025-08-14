AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony

Nearly 1,200 trees were planted around the centre with the participation of approximately 250 guests. AEON's tree planting activities are one of the concrete actions that clearly embody the Group's Basic Philosophy: “"Pursuing peace, respecting humanity, and contributing to local communities, always with the customer's point of view at its core."

Approximately 1,200 trees have been planted on the premises of AEON Tan An

The tree planting ceremony is part of the "AEON Hometown Forest" initiative launched in 1991 that has since become one of the group's signature environmental activities.

For every new store opening, AEON organises a tree planting event within the premises, with the participation of local customers. The programme focuses not only on the number of trees planted but also on the quality of green spaces at each AEON location.

“AEON Tan An aims to become an indispensable destination, bringing new vitality to the commercial and community development of Tan An city and Tay Ninh province,” said Tezuk a Daisuke, general director of AEON Vietnam.

Tarada Shoko, consul from the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “For over a decade, AEON shopping centres have introduced Japanese products and cuisine to people in many regions of Vietnam. We hope that the opening of AEON Tan An will attract even more Japanese brands to Tay Ninh, further bringing Japan into the daily lives of the local people.”

According to Vo Hong Thao, chairman of Long An Ward People's Committee in Tay Ninh province, every tree planted today is a seed of life for tomorrow, contributing to ecosystem restoration, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and creating a fresh living environment for the community.

"The business community's collaboration with Long An Ward and its residents on environmental protection is a crucial link for building a sustainably developed urban area that embraces green, clean, and beautiful values in harmony with nature,” he added.

Tezuka Daisuke, AEON Vietnam's General Director, outlines plans for the AEON Tan An Shopping Centre, opening in 2025

AEON Tan An Shopping Centre is on track to achieve the Gold Lotus certification under the “LOTUS Green Building Criteria System”, recognized by the Vietnam Green Building Council (VGBC).

This will be the first shopping centre in the Mekong Delta region to achieve this prestigious certification, a testament to AEON's relentless efforts in pursuing sustainable development.

“AEON Tan An serves as strong and convincing proof that a large-scale commercial building, serving thousands of customers daily, can absolutely operate according to green standards, being energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and community-oriented,” said Douglas Lee Snyder, executive director of the Vietnam Green Building Council.

LOTUS is the first green building rating system designed specifically for Vietnam's construction market, setting strict requirements throughout a project's design, construction, and operation.

Its criteria focus on the efficient use of resources and energy, ensuring high-quality indoor spaces, and minimising the impact on the external environment.