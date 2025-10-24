AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

With this direction, AEON aims to maintain an annual revenue growth rate of around 30 per cent, driven by both existing and upcoming retail centres.

Under its long-term vision, AEON Group in Vietnam targets to triple its operational scale by 2030 through nationwide expansion. The group’s total investment in Vietnam has now reached approximately $1.5 billion, with a similar amount projected for the next decade to continue developing its retail ecosystem and driving sustainable growth in the market.

During the first ten months of this year, AEON Vietnam opened a series of new locations, including AEON Xuan Thuy in Hanoi in January, and AEON Van Giang in Hung Yen and AEON Tan An in Tay Ninh in October, alongside new MaxValu supermarkets and speciality stores.

By the end of 2025, AEON expects to operate eight shopping centres, 15 general merchandise stores and supermarkets, 45 medium and small supermarkets, 180 convenience stores, 29 speciality shops, and one cosmetics and pharmaceuticals store.

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer of AEON Group, chief representative of AEON in Vietnam, and general director of AEON Vietnam, emphasised, “With Vietnam’s strong growth potential and dynamic market, we have identified it as one of AEON’s key strategic markets alongside Japan. As part of our 2030 development plan, we are accelerating efforts to strengthen our footprint in this priority market.”

In 2025, AEON Vietnam is advancing its development strategy along two key directions. The first focuses on regional expansion, reaching beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other promising provinces across the Red River Delta, Central Vietnam, and the Mekong Delta. The second centres on retail model diversification, catering to the varied consumption patterns and demands of local communities.

In suburban areas with larger land availability, AEON plans to develop large-scale and mid-sized shopping centres, while in urban and nearby districts, the company will focus on general merchandise store and supermarket models. These will not only be located within AEON’s own shopping centres, but also in commercial complexes developed by real estate partners.

In parallel, AEON Vietnam continues to expand its MaxValu and speciality store systems, with flexible store sizes and product assortments tailored to the characteristics of each area.

These initiatives demonstrate AEON Vietnam’s consistent efforts to sustain around 30 per cent annual growth, expand its retail network, and consolidate its position as one of Vietnam’s leading international retail groups.