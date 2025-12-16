Corporate

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

December 16, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
AEON Vietnam rolled out its “Accompany & Level Up Enterprises” initiative in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, reinforcing its efforts to help domestic businesses integrate into modern retail supply chains and expand the consumption of Vietnamese products.

The initiative follows a series of trade promotions held earlier this month, including a product exhibition week and business matching sessions at AEON Binh Tan. These activities aimed to connect local manufacturers with modern distribution networks while clarifying technical standards required for long-term cooperation.

AEON representatives addressed concerns and difficulties faced by local businesses at the event “AEON Vietnam accompanying & level up enterprises program”. Photo: AEON Vietnam
AEON representatives addressed concerns and difficulties faced by local businesses at the event. Photo: AEON Vietnam

First launched in 2023 in Hue, the initiative has received positive feedback from participating suppliers. Building on this foundation, AEON Vietnam is expanding the model to major economic hubs, with the Ho Chi Minh City event marking the next phase. A similar event is scheduled to take place at AEON Ha Dong in Hanoi on January 8 as part of efforts to scale up supplier development.

The programme aligns with Vietnam's strategy on domestic trade development, as well as action plans under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Through close coordination with state agencies and local enterprises, AEON Vietnam aims to support businesses in gradually meeting the requirements of modern retail systems, thereby strengthening domestic trade in a more sustainable and structured manner.

Rather than focusing solely on commercial transactions, the programme addresses practical barriers that local enterprises often encounter when entering modern distribution channels. These include limited understanding of regulatory requirements, gaps in quality management systems, and challenges related to traceability, testing, and product documentation.

To respond to these needs, the initiative is structured around two main components. The first introduces AEON Vietnam's supplier standards and outlines common issues faced by enterprises seeking to access modern retail networks. In addition to explaining technical requirements, AEON shares practical insights into quality management, enabling businesses to learn from real-world cases and improve internal control processes.

The second component consists of three specialised training sessions covering product traceability, testing management, and documentation related to self-declaration and labelling. Training content is updated in line with current regulations, helping enterprises stay compliant while reducing risks during the onboarding process.

The programme is designed primarily for enterprises that have limited prior exposure to AEON's standards but demonstrate a clear intention to become suppliers in the medium to long term. Priority is given to medium- and large-scale manufacturers with workshops or production facilities that meet food safety requirements, such as HACCP or equivalent standards.

Enterprises with stable production capacity, experience supplying modern trade channels, or a strong orientation towards sustainable development are also prioritised. These include businesses promoting environmentally friendly production methods, green packaging solutions, reduced plastic use, and ESG-focused practices. Based on these criteria, the Ho Chi Minh City event attracted more than 250 enterprises.

Photo: AEON Vietnam
Photo: AEON Vietnam

According to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hue, senior general manager of people and brand strategy corporate and supplier quality management at AEON Vietnam, the training programme aimed to help businesses better understand regulatory requirements applied by supermarket chains, strengthen proactive quality management, and prepare for higher standards, including those required for the Japanese market.

"The programme's objectives are not only to help businesses achieve sustainable development and strengthen their competitiveness, but also to support the expansion of the domestic market, explore international export opportunities, and move towards long-term growth in business operations,” she said.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, highlighted the importance of sustained cooperation between authorities, distributors, and enterprises.

He noted, “Supply and demand links cannot deliver meaningful results through only a few one-off events, but must instead be carried out on a sustained and systematic basis, with close coordination among state authorities, distribution networks, and the business community.”

AEON Vietnam plans to continue rolling out the “Accompany & Level Up Enterprises” program in Hanoi on January 8, where around 160 enterprises from northern provinces are expected to participate, further extending support for local suppliers seeking access to modern retail channels.

Retailers continue march towards plastic-free future Retailers continue march towards plastic-free future
AEON set to open eighth shopping center in Vietnam AEON set to open eighth shopping center in Vietnam
AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province
AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025 AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025
AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities
AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path
AEON Vietnam recognized at VIR's Sustainable Development Conference 2025 AEON Vietnam recognized at VIR's Sustainable Development Conference 2025
AEON Vietnam breaks ground on My Tho Shopping Center AEON Vietnam breaks ground on My Tho Shopping Center

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
aeon AEON Vietnam retail local suppliers

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

