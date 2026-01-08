Corporate

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

January 08, 2026 | 15:45
The company detailed its roadmap for future TV technology, focusing on immersive experiences and AI integration.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today hosted a Visual Display (VD) Deep Dive session at CES 2026. Led by SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics, the session was held at The Wynn Las Vegas and highlighted how Samsung is building on two decades of market leadership to redefine the role of the TV in the connected home. As the global TV market enters a new phase defined by premium demand, larger screens and intelligent experiences, Samsung outlined its strategy for the future of television.

During the session, Samsung emphasized its focus on expanding the TV's capabilities through next-generation AI while delivering exceptional picture quality. 2026 will be a pivotal year for the VD business, with Micro RGB and OLED leading the premium TV segment, mini LED increasing accessibility to premium TV technology, and ultra-large displays further enhancing the immersive entertainment experience at home and beyond. As a result, the full lineup will bring Samsung's state-of-the-art sceen experience to a wider range of consumers, while reinforcing the company's leadership in performance and innovation.

"We are currently experiencing a transformation in the way viewers enjoy the television experience, shifting from one centered on viewing to one based on direct interaction with users," said President Yong. "As television evolves, Samsung is continuing to earn its leadership role year after year by building on its legacy of hardware excellence."

Elevating the TV Experience With Vision AI

At the heart of Samsung's 2026 strategy is Vision AI Companion (VAC), a new intelligent platform designed to make television more intuitive, conversational and personalized. Integrated across nearly Samsung's entire TV lineup, VAC understands what viewers are watching, anticipates their needs and surfaces helpful, contextual information directly on the screen — transforming the TV from a passive display into an active participant in everyday life.

By embedding AI across its ecosystem, Samsung is expanding the TV's role beyond entertainment, enabling deeper smart home integration and more meaningful engagement. This approach reflects Samsung's commitment to building connected experiences that adapt to users, while maintaining the picture quality and reliability consumers continue to prioritize.

Redefining Scale, Design and Lifestyle Innovation

During the session, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President (EVP) of VD Business, provided additional detail surrounding Samsung's new Micro RGB 130-inch TV, an industry-first technical achievement, as well as the company's commitment to lifestyle TV innovation.

"As the quality of content improves, it's natural for users to want a higher degree of immersion," said EVP Lee. "As we develop our products, Samsung is focusing on the tangible experiences brought by technologies like VAC, rather than just their technical specifications."

As Samsung celebrates twenty consecutive years as the world's top TV brand, the VD Deep Dive underscored a clear message: leadership is earned through continuous innovation. By combining hardware excellence with intelligent, connected experiences, Samsung is shaping a future in which TVs deliver not only superior picture quality, but smarter, more personal and more meaningful experiences in homes around the world.

By PR Newswire

