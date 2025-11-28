Corporate

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

November 28, 2025 | 10:53
(0) user say
From network expansion and green supply chain initiatives to higher product standards and investments in youth education, AEON is shaping its identity as an international retailer deeply rooted in Vietnam's local communities.

At the Sustainable Development 2025 Conference on November 27 in Hanoi, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hue, senior general manager of people and brand strategy, and corporate and supplier quality management, shared the retailer's new development agenda for 2026-2030.

AEON Vietnam charts an ambitious growth path, focusing on sustainability, product quality, and future talent development
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hue, senior general manager of people and brand strategy, and corporate and supplier quality management

She said that Vietnam will remain one of AEON's most strategic markets for the coming decade. With rapid urbanisation, stable economic growth, and an increasingly attractive business environment, Vietnam provides strong foundations for AEON to scale up.

"From 2026 to 2030, AEON Vietnam will expand into more provinces and cities to be closer to communities across the country. AEON aims to triple its revenue during this period," she said.

This expansion involves both the number of new stores and their proximity to emerging residential areas where living standards and consumer demand are rising. Hue noted that the strong Japan-Vietnam partnership further boosts investor confidence.

“Japan and Vietnam enjoy a very strong bilateral relationship. This creates favourable conditions for AEON's expansion, especially in the post-merger period when administrative procedures have become faster and local expansion opportunities more diverse,” she added.

More than a decade of operations in Vietnam has enabled AEON to accumulate valuable experience in developing local supply chains. As the retailer expands its footprint, its ability to connect with suppliers across the country also increases.

Hue emphasised that support from local authorities has helped AEON proactively source products and access more small- and medium-sized enterprises. This creates opportunities to bring speciality and local products into AEON's modern retail system.

“We hope to offer convenient products at good prices for consumers, while partnering with local businesses to develop their unique regional products,” she said.

In recent years, consumer behaviour has shifted significantly. Post-Covid, shoppers increasingly prioritise health, product quality, and transparency of origin. As a result, the share of green, clean, and organic products at AEON has risen sharply, aligning with the retailer's quality standards.

To ensure product quality, AEON applies rigorous inspection processes. Its teams frequently visit suppliers' facilities to verify production conditions and product integrity.

AEON also conducts annual training sessions for existing suppliers, sharing solutions to common challenges. Potential suppliers are supported through seminars that provide guidance on AEON's standards and best practices from small suppliers who have successfully transformed into official partners.

Hue explained that AEON adopts a three-stage development roadmap for suppliers:

  • Stage 1: Preparation – helping potential partners understand requirements and build necessary capabilities.

  • Stage 2: Partnership – supporting suppliers in improving production, management, and product quality, including participation in AEON's private label programme, AEON TopValue.

  • Stage 3: Export – once suppliers reach the required level, products can be exported to overseas markets through AEON's network.

"AEON not only partners with suppliers but also trains them. We expect Vietnamese suppliers to go beyond the domestic market and eventually enter international markets," she said.

AEON Vietnam charts an ambitious growth path, focusing on sustainability, product quality, and future talent development

Beyond retail and supply chain development, AEON dedicates significant resources to community education, especially nurturing the next generation.

AEON's education ecosystem is structured around three pillars: knowledge, experience, and financial support, tailored to three groups: primary school pupils, secondary school students, and university students. For primary students, AEON offers the AEON Cheers Club and AEON's “sustainability squad”, focusing on environmental education and experiential learning.

For secondary students, the AEON Ambassador programme enables participants to exchange ideas on sustainability and join creative competitions. For university students, AEON provides scholarships and opportunities to join the Asian Youth Leaders programme, where they engage with peers from across Asia to discuss sustainable development issues in their respective countries.

These programmes help young Vietnamese gain international exposure, deepen their understanding of sustainability, and strengthen community engagement.

With strong momentum in expansion, efforts to upgrade product standards, support for local suppliers, and investments in future generations, AEON Vietnam is shaping a retail model that stays deeply connected with local communities.

These initiatives are not only the long-term commitment of a Japanese investor in Vietnam, but also reflect the country's broader sustainable development goals.

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025 AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

Japanese retail giant AEON Vietnam is accelerating its expansion plans in 2025, following the opening of two new business locations in October, marking a new phase in the company's strategy to diversify retail formats and scale operations across different regions.
AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities

AEON Group in Vietnam has donated over $184,000, including $80,000 worth of essential goods, to support communities affected by typhoons Matmo and Bualoi, reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and disaster relief efforts.
Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO's path to industry leadership Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO's path to industry leadership

In an era when global market forces, consumer expectations, and national emphasis converge towards sustainability, green manufacturing has shifted from a corporate aspiration to an economic imperative. For Vietnam, this shift is especially urgent, and highly strategic.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
AEON Vietnam retailers sustainable development ESG

