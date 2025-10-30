AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities

The contribution, made on October 29, was funded by the AEON 1% Club Foundation, AEON Group's member companies in Vietnam, and their employees.

Thousands of daily necessities such as blankets, comforters, and towels will be delivered by AEON Vietnam to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee (VFFC) in Ho Chi Minh City for distribution to households in disaster-affected regions. The donation package comprises $50,000 from the AEON 1% Club Foundation, an additional $50,000 from AEON's subsidiaries and employees in Vietnam, and $80,000 in household products from AEON Vietnam's private brand HÓME CúORDY.

Truong Thi Bich Hanh, standing vice chairwoman of the VFFC in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed deep gratitude for AEON's meaningful contribution, noting that such humanitarian support from international corporations plays a crucial role in helping affected families recover, stabilise their lives, and ensure children can return to school soon.

Tezuka Daisuke, general director of AEON Vietnam, said, “In line with AEON's philosophy of contributing to local communities, we and our employees have initiated this donation to share the difficulties faced by those impacted by natural disasters. We hope our support will help communities rebuild and regain stability as soon as possible.”