AEON Vietnam breaks ground on My Tho Shopping Centre

On November 29, AEON Vietnam held the commencement and technical infrastructure ceremony for the AEON My Tho Shopping Centre, scheduled to open in 2027. The development reflects the retailer’s commitment to providing a modern retail environment while supporting local socioeconomic growth in the Mekong Delta region.

Dong Thap leaders and AEON Vietnam representatives mark start of My Tho Shopping Centre construction

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam business officer of AEON (Japan), and general director of AEON Vietnam said, “With an investment of over $37.9 million, we expect the AEON My Tho Shopping Centre to boost local economic development and create more than 1,000 jobs. It will also promote high-quality products from Dong Thap and contribute to the region’s growth.”

“We expect AEON Vietnam to work closely with local authorities to develop a roadmap for bringing the province’s products, particularly its signature agricultural specialities, into the supply chain across the entire AEON system,” said Nguyen Thanh Dieu, member of the provincial Party executive committee and vice chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee,

Located along major transport corridors, including national highways No.1A and No.30, Route N2, Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway, and the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway, AEON My Tho Shopping Centre offers convenient access from Ho Chi Minh City and throughout the Mekong Delta. Designed as a medium-sized shopping centre, it forms a key component of AEON’s expansion strategy in the region.

Covering an estimated gross floor area of around 51,543 square metres, the centre will provide parking for nearly 310 cars and 1,290 motorcycles, and is expected to fully meet the shopping and entertainment needs of local communities.

Guided by its mission to enrich customers’ lifestyles and enhance overall wellbeing, AEON has set a strategic target to expand its business footprint in Vietnam to more than three times its current scale by 2030.

In line with this ambition, the group is accelerating its rollout of multi-format retail developments in major urban centres as well as across new provinces and emerging localities, bringing high-quality products and services closer to consumers.

AEON My Tho Shopping Centre marks an important milestone in this strategy, representing the group’s continued expansion into the Mekong Delta and serving as a key undertaking for the region.

As a medium-sized shopping centre, AEON My Tho is expected to improve local access to modern retail offerings while meeting the growing needs of families in the area.