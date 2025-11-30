Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AEON Vietnam breaks ground on My Tho Shopping Centre

November 30, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
AEON Vietnam has begun construction on its new My Tho Shopping Centre, marking continued expansion in the Mekong Delta.

On November 29, AEON Vietnam held the commencement and technical infrastructure ceremony for the AEON My Tho Shopping Centre, scheduled to open in 2027. The development reflects the retailer’s commitment to providing a modern retail environment while supporting local socioeconomic growth in the Mekong Delta region.

Leaders of Dong Thap province and AEON Vietnam representatives attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the AEON Dong Thap - My Tho Shopping Centre
Dong Thap leaders and AEON Vietnam representatives mark start of My Tho Shopping Centre construction

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam business officer of AEON (Japan), and general director of AEON Vietnam said, “With an investment of over $37.9 million, we expect the AEON My Tho Shopping Centre to boost local economic development and create more than 1,000 jobs. It will also promote high-quality products from Dong Thap and contribute to the region’s growth.”

“We expect AEON Vietnam to work closely with local authorities to develop a roadmap for bringing the province’s products, particularly its signature agricultural specialities, into the supply chain across the entire AEON system,” said Nguyen Thanh Dieu, member of the provincial Party executive committee and vice chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee,

Located along major transport corridors, including national highways No.1A and No.30, Route N2, Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway, and the Cao Lanh-An Huu Expressway, AEON My Tho Shopping Centre offers convenient access from Ho Chi Minh City and throughout the Mekong Delta. Designed as a medium-sized shopping centre, it forms a key component of AEON’s expansion strategy in the region.

Covering an estimated gross floor area of around 51,543 square metres, the centre will provide parking for nearly 310 cars and 1,290 motorcycles, and is expected to fully meet the shopping and entertainment needs of local communities.

AEON My Tho Shopping Centre carries a total investment of up to $37.9 million and is slated to begin operations in 2027

Guided by its mission to enrich customers’ lifestyles and enhance overall wellbeing, AEON has set a strategic target to expand its business footprint in Vietnam to more than three times its current scale by 2030.

In line with this ambition, the group is accelerating its rollout of multi-format retail developments in major urban centres as well as across new provinces and emerging localities, bringing high-quality products and services closer to consumers.

AEON My Tho Shopping Centre marks an important milestone in this strategy, representing the group’s continued expansion into the Mekong Delta and serving as a key undertaking for the region.

As a medium-sized shopping centre, AEON My Tho is expected to improve local access to modern retail offerings while meeting the growing needs of families in the area.

AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony
AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam
AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province
AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025 AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025
AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities
AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path
AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025 AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AEON Vietnam AEON Dong Thap

Related Contents

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities

AEON Group provides $184,000 in relief to storm-affected communities

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam

Coro Energy to launch BESS Pilot in Vietnam

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Phu Tho accelerates industrial growth as post-merger economy gains momentum

Phu Tho accelerates industrial growth as post-merger economy gains momentum

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020