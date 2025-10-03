Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

October 03, 2025 | 18:26
(0) user say
AEON Vietnam inaugurated the AEON General Merchandise Store (GMS) Van Giang in Hung Yen on October 2, marking the retailer's first presence in the province and its first store to operate within a shopping centre developed by Vingroup.

The store aims to provide everything young families require for daily life in one convenient location, while becoming the most trusted shopping destination for the rapidly growing community in eastern Hanoi.

AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

AEON Van Giang is designed around the concept of “Everything for Daily Life & the New Life of Young Families.” It aspires to be a place where customers naturally want to shop every day, enjoying convenient access to high-quality products and thoughtful services.

The store supports young families in creating a more refined daily lifestyle with an easy shopping experience at the AEON supermarket. It also serves as a destination for Sushi, Bakery, and Delica, while AEON’s speciality stores provide inspiration and practical solutions for families as they embark on a new stage of life.

According to Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer, chief Vietnam business officer of AEON (Japan), and general director of AEON Vietnam, the launch of AEON Van Giang forms part of the group’s strategy to accelerate expansion across the Red River Delta, the Mekong Delta, and central Vietnam.

“AEON Van Giang is the first AEON Vietnam store to be launched inside a shopping mall developed by Vingroup,” he said.

“Together with AEON Malls and AEON MaxValu stores in the surrounding area, the opening of a medium-sized GMS such as AEON Van Giang enables us to better meet customer demand while enhancing operational efficiency through network expansion,” Daisuke added.

AEON Van Giang is an all-in-one destination directly connected to Hanoi, designed for young families seeking both daily convenience and a modern, comfortable lifestyle. With Japanese-quality products, thoughtful services, and easy access, it makes everyday shopping a joyful experience.

For special occasions, AEON offers premium products available only at AEON, together with a selection of organic and functional private-label items.

At the same time, customers are provided with everyday essentials along with professional, caring, and attentive consulting services, making shopping more convenient and reassuring. AEON also enhances the experience with omnichannel services, offering easy pick-up and delivery to suit modern lifestyles.

Beyond daily shopping, AEON Van Giang is also a culinary destination with its Delica area, where families and groups of friends can enjoy a wide variety of cuisines from across Asia.

AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

Meanwhile, AEON’s specialty stores enrich family life by providing one-stop shopping for all daily needs, offering best-selling and trend-leading assortments. At HÓME CÓORDY, Glam Beautique, and MYCLOSET, AEON inspires new lifestyles, beauty, and fashion for families, bringing both practicality and a touch of modern sophistication to everyday living.

In addition to in-store shopping, customers can shop via phone, online through AEON ESHOP, and other e-commerce channels.

AEON provides services to make shopping more convenient, especially for bulky or heavy items and during rainy days. Customers can also purchase AEON Van Giang products via Grab and ShopeeFood, offering greater flexibility.

At the same time, AEON Van Giang aims to elevate the shopping experience with a range of services and conveniences such as self-ordering kiosks, express checkout counters, smart lockers, and dry ice machines for food preservation, along with attractive benefits for WAON Point members, Kids Club, and VAT refund services for international visitors.

In addition, AEON Vietnam will promote initiatives at AEON Van Giang that encourage both customers and employees to embrace sustainable consumption, including efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

AEON expands Vietnam Product Week to more countries AEON expands Vietnam Product Week to more countries
Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign
AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership
Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste
AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony
AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AEON Vietnam AEON Văn Giang

Related Contents

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony

AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony

Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste

Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste

AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership

AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership

Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign

Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign

AEON expands Vietnam Product Week to more countries

AEON expands Vietnam Product Week to more countries

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cancer care set for major boost with new Vietnam-AstraZeneca partnership

Cancer care set for major boost with new Vietnam-AstraZeneca partnership

AI adoption in cybersecurity surges across Vietnam

AI adoption in cybersecurity surges across Vietnam

Vietnam considers model on real estate transaction centre

Vietnam considers model on real estate transaction centre

Vietnam amends Law on Civil Aviation to create drive airport investment

Vietnam amends Law on Civil Aviation to create drive airport investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020