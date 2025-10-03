AEON Vietnam opens 11th GMS in Hung Yen province

The store aims to provide everything young families require for daily life in one convenient location, while becoming the most trusted shopping destination for the rapidly growing community in eastern Hanoi.

AEON Van Giang is designed around the concept of “Everything for Daily Life & the New Life of Young Families.” It aspires to be a place where customers naturally want to shop every day, enjoying convenient access to high-quality products and thoughtful services.

The store supports young families in creating a more refined daily lifestyle with an easy shopping experience at the AEON supermarket. It also serves as a destination for Sushi, Bakery, and Delica, while AEON’s speciality stores provide inspiration and practical solutions for families as they embark on a new stage of life.

According to Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer, chief Vietnam business officer of AEON (Japan), and general director of AEON Vietnam, the launch of AEON Van Giang forms part of the group’s strategy to accelerate expansion across the Red River Delta, the Mekong Delta, and central Vietnam.

“AEON Van Giang is the first AEON Vietnam store to be launched inside a shopping mall developed by Vingroup,” he said.

“Together with AEON Malls and AEON MaxValu stores in the surrounding area, the opening of a medium-sized GMS such as AEON Van Giang enables us to better meet customer demand while enhancing operational efficiency through network expansion,” Daisuke added.

AEON Van Giang is an all-in-one destination directly connected to Hanoi, designed for young families seeking both daily convenience and a modern, comfortable lifestyle. With Japanese-quality products, thoughtful services, and easy access, it makes everyday shopping a joyful experience.

For special occasions, AEON offers premium products available only at AEON, together with a selection of organic and functional private-label items.

At the same time, customers are provided with everyday essentials along with professional, caring, and attentive consulting services, making shopping more convenient and reassuring. AEON also enhances the experience with omnichannel services, offering easy pick-up and delivery to suit modern lifestyles.

Beyond daily shopping, AEON Van Giang is also a culinary destination with its Delica area, where families and groups of friends can enjoy a wide variety of cuisines from across Asia.

Meanwhile, AEON’s specialty stores enrich family life by providing one-stop shopping for all daily needs, offering best-selling and trend-leading assortments. At HÓME CÓORDY, Glam Beautique, and MYCLOSET, AEON inspires new lifestyles, beauty, and fashion for families, bringing both practicality and a touch of modern sophistication to everyday living.

In addition to in-store shopping, customers can shop via phone, online through AEON ESHOP, and other e-commerce channels.

AEON provides services to make shopping more convenient, especially for bulky or heavy items and during rainy days. Customers can also purchase AEON Van Giang products via Grab and ShopeeFood, offering greater flexibility.

At the same time, AEON Van Giang aims to elevate the shopping experience with a range of services and conveniences such as self-ordering kiosks, express checkout counters, smart lockers, and dry ice machines for food preservation, along with attractive benefits for WAON Point members, Kids Club, and VAT refund services for international visitors.

In addition, AEON Vietnam will promote initiatives at AEON Van Giang that encourage both customers and employees to embrace sustainable consumption, including efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics.