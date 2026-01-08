Corporate

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

January 08, 2026 | 15:42
(0) user say
The new product ecosystem is designed to keep pet owners connected to their animals through smart devices.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), a global leader in mobile connection technology, today unveiled its visionary PetPogo ecosystem at CES 2026. Dedicated to eliminating the "Pet People Divide," uCloudlink is moving beyond simple tracking to create a comprehensive "Safety-Wellness-Emotional Connection" loop.

At the center of this launch are two revolutionary devices: PetPhone, the ultimate wearable for two-way communication, and the all-new PetCam, offering an immersive perspective into a pet's life.

PetPhone: Redefining Connection - PetPhone leads the lineup as the industry's first wearable smartphone for pets. Moving beyond the limitations of traditional trackers, PetPhone enables real-time, Two-Way Call & Care, allowing owners to speak directly to their pets to soothe separation anxiety from anywhere in the world. Supported by AI Wellness Monitoring and Precision Positioning, PetPhone transforms passive monitoring into active, voice-based companionship.

PetCam: See the World Through Their Eyes - Complementing the audio connection is the new PetCam, a 25g lightweight wearable camera designed to serve as both an Action Cam and a Smart Monitor. It captures both an immersive 1st-person Point of View (POV) for adventures and a 3rd-person view for monitoring. Some features include:

Visual Bonding: PetCam allows owners to see their pet's daily adventures firsthand, bridging the visual gap when they are apart.

Privacy & Care: Designed with a focus on "care" rather than "surveillance," PetCam integrates with the PetPogo app to share moments of joy without compromising privacy. It empowers owners to monitor their pets' care, tracking daily behavior to better understand their pets' lives.

The Complete Link: When paired with PetPhone (or the PetPhone C+ Suite), owners can now "Listen, Speak, and See," initiating two-way communication for proactive care and in-depth bonding. This creates a complete sensory bridge that makes pets feel like true family members, even remotely.

"We believe connection is a fundamental right for every family member, including our pets," said Jeff Chen, the CEO and Co-Founder of uCloudlink. "By combining PetPhone's voice capabilities with PetCam's visual insights, we are closing the Pet People Divide, so no pet ever feels alone."

Empowering this ecosystem is uCloudlink's patented CloudSIM technology. As a SIM-card-free solution, it enables PetPhone to connect seamlessly to a global network covering 200+ countries supported by 390+ carriers. With PetPogo, you can talk, watch, and listen wherever you are, anytime.

By PR Newswire

uCloudlink Group Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
uCloudlink PetPogo PetPhone PetCam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
