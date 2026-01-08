Major transport PPP projects open 2026 with strong investor interest

On January 6, the component project for the construction of an expressway section from the Saigon River to the Thay Cai canal, including two bridges, under the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 Investment and Construction Project, was announced for investor interest survey by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority (TCIP).

Many sizeable PPP transport infrastructure projects will be in the development pipeline in 2026. Photo: Le Tien

The project has an estimated investment of about $318.7 million, to be implemented under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract. Of this amount, the investor and the PPP project enterprise are responsible for arranging approximately $197.3 million, with the remainder to be sourced from the state budget.

The proposed project contract term is 20 years and six months. The deadline for submission of registration dossiers is January 16.

Two other PPP projects are also in the investor interest survey phase: Component Project 3 on upgrading and widening national highway 1 from Kinh Duong Vuong road to the boundary with Long An province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City); and Component Project 2 on investment in construction of a road stretch from national highway 51 to the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway in Dong Nai province.

Component Project 3, to be invested under a BOT contract, has an estimated total investment of around $267 million, to be arranged by the investor.

The route length is approximately 9.62km. The project contract term is 24 years and 11 months. The deadline for submission of expressions of interest is 9am on January 9.

Component Project 2 has a preliminary total investment value of about $212.6 million, with capital arranged by the investor. The project was proposed by Donacoop Infrastructure Investment JSC and applies a BT contract type, with payment coming from the state budget. The deadline for submission of registration dossiers is January 19.

Besides the above projects, three other PPP projects that announced interest surveys in late December 2025 closed their registration deadlines on January 5.

According to the results of the opening of interest surveys on January 5 for the three PPP projects in Ho Chi Minh City, a relatively large number of investors submitted dossiers.

Component Project 2 on upgrading the North-South arterial road from Nguyen Van Linh road to the Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway has a total investment of about $251.9 million, under a BOT contract, and enticed interest from four investors.

These include 194 Vietnam Development Investment Consulting Group; LIZEN JSC; the CII Service - IMIC Consortium; and 194 Construction Investment Corporation. The project is to be implemented over five years, with a project contract term of 25 years and one month.

Component Project 3 on investment in renovation and upgrading of national highway 22, section from the An Suong interchange to Ring Road- attracted three investors submitting expressions of interest.

They are the IDICO-IDI-CC1 Consortium (IDICO Infrastructure Development Investment Joint Stock Company and Construction Corporation No.1); 194 Construction Investment Corporation; and the CII Service-IMIC Consortium.

The project has a total investment of approximately $167.6 million, under a BOT contract, with capital arranged by the investor and the project enterprise. The implementation period is five years, and the project contract term is 24 years and 10 months.

Meanwhile, Component Project 2 on upgrading and widening national highway 13 from Binh Trieu bridge to the boundary with Binh Duong province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City), with a total investment of around $251.2 million, under a BOT contract, recorded only one investor submitting a dossier- 194 Construction Investment Corporation.

Under regulations, the results of the investor interest survey serve as the basis for determining the form of investor.

International open bidding will apply in cases where at least one investor established under foreign law registers interest; domestic open bidding will apply where only investors established under Vietnamese law register interest.

With the above survey results, if there are no changes, the projects are expected to be put out to domestic open bidding to select investors.

Several investors shared with baodauthau.vn that key issue of their concern is the considerations of risk-sharing mechanisms between the state and investors. With new PPP regulations, the mechanisms for sharing revenue shortfalls and for early termination of contracts have been more clearly defined in terms of funding sources, procedures, and responsibilities of the parties, helping investors feel more confident.

According to the list of potential PPP projects compiled by the Public Procurement Agency under the Ministry of Finance at the end of November 2025, there are around 60-70 projects across multiple sectors currently being implemented or studied for investment under the PPP model.

As localities accelerate project preparation to organise investor selection in 2026, the PPP project market is expected to heat up.

