AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

August 22, 2025 | 18:00
AEON Vietnam is expanding its footprint with the launch of AEON Tan An, its first shopping centre in the Mekong Delta and eighth nationwide.

Scheduled to open on September 23, AEON Tan An will bring the Japanese retailer’s modern retail model to Long An province. Strategically located on Hung Vuong Road, adjacent to National Highway No.1A and just 1km from the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway, the centre offers strong connectivity and convenient access for customers across the region.

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

Bordering provinces in the Mekong Delta and connected to nearby residential areas, AEON Tan An aims to serve residents of Long An as well as neighbouring provinces.

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam business officer of AEON (Japan) and general director of AEON Vietnam, said that alongside its large-scale shopping centres, AEON is also prioritising the development of medium-sized malls. This strategy enables the group to expand its presence in major cities as well as smaller markets.

"With a total floor area of about 27,000 square metres and an expected 30 tenants, AEON Tan An is designed to cater to residents within a 15-minute drive, addressing both consumer and daily living needs of a moderately sized community," said Daisuke.

AEON set to open eighth shopping centre in Vietnam

AEON Tan An combines modern design with green spaces to create a convenient, eco-friendly destination for shopping and leisure. The centre is expected to contribute new vitality to Long An’s development while promoting harmony with the local community through services that balance the region’s river delta character with a fresh, modern spirit

By the end of the year, AEON is expected to open two other facilities in Hung Yen province and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside its Tan An shopping centre. The company believes Vietnam’s retail market still offers considerable room for growth, particularly in the modern retail segment.

While the market is currently expanding at about 7 per cent, the group projects growth could reach 12 per cent and remain in double digits in the years ahead.

Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign Vietnam launches “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign
AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership AEON Vietnam unveils changes in top leadership
AEON Financial Service and SeABank agree to resolve PTF matter AEON Financial Service and SeABank agree to resolve PTF matter
AEON Bank, foodpanda Forge Growth-Focused Strategic Partnership AEON Bank, foodpanda Forge Growth-Focused Strategic Partnership
AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony AEON Tan An hosts Hometown Forest tree-planting ceremony

By Thai An

TagTag:
aeon AEON Vietnam shopping centre

