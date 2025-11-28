Nestlé and Vietnam strengthen cooperation to advance net zero goals

The cooperation focuses on promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to the country’s efforts to accelerate its Net Zero target.

The MoU was announced during a meeting between MAE leaders and Remy Ejel, CEO for Nestlé Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Nestlé Vietnam and the MAE’s Department of International Cooperation signed an MoU on sustainable growth

The agreement underscores Nestlé’s long-term confidence in Vietnam’s growth potential and recognises the country’s position as a key driver of the company’s regional strategy. It also reflects a shared commitment to aligning economic growth with environmental protection and social progress.

A central pillar of the cooperation is the promotion of regenerative and low-emission farming practices. By supporting farmers in adopting these methods, the MAE and Nestlé aim to strengthen climate resilience and improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s agricultural sector.

Nestlé’s NESCAFÉ Plan, one of its flagship sustainability programmes, has so far supported more than 21,000 farming households, rejuvenated 86,000 hectares of coffee crops and improved farmer incomes. Building on this foundation, the partnership will expand training, technical support and the provision of high-quality seedlings for coffee farmers, particularly in the Central Highlands.

Beyond farming practices, the cooperation prioritises innovation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building. The two sides will jointly organise workshops, seminars, and training sessions to raise awareness of new regulatory frameworks and best practices in sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

These events will bring together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss issues such as emissions reduction, circular economy models, and waste management.

Nestlé will also introduce an internship programme for agriculture students at Tay Nguyen University, aimed at equipping future professionals with practical skills and experience in sustainable farming.

Farmers are trained in regenerative farming techniques under the NESCAFÉ Plan

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of the MAE, said the ministry values the proactive engagement of the business community in contributing to national sustainability objectives.

“The signing of this MoU reaffirms the long-term commitment between the MAE and Nestlé Vietnam in advancing green-growth strategies and supporting Vietnam’s net zero target for 2050,” he noted.

Remy Ejel emphasised that the partnership demonstrates Nestlé’s sustained investment in Vietnam and its role as a strategic development partner.

“We are honoured to accompany the Vietnamese government in its efforts to build a sustainable, low-emission economy and foster a new generation of farmers ready to adopt regenerative agriculture,” he said.

With more than 30 years of operations in Vietnam, Nestlé has positioned itself not only as a major food and beverage enterprise but also as a long-term partner in promoting healthy lifestyles, regenerative agriculture, and waste-free solutions, aligned with Vietnam’s green transition ambitions.

In response to recent severe storms affecting several provinces, Nestlé Vietnam has also provided financial support and nutritional products through the Vietnam Fatherland Front.