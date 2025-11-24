Vietnamese student shares climate message at COP30

At a discussion on innovation in responding to climate impacts held from November 20–21, Le Bao Nhi – Vietnam’s first child representative at United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) – delivered a speech highlighting environmental responsibility and the need for collective climate action. The event formed part of a 51Talk initiative to elevate children’s voices in global climate dialogue.

Since its launch in 2019, 51Talk has enabled many top students from around the world to participate in COP conferences. This year, alongside Le Bao Nhi, 51Talk also brought other six child delegates from China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. All delegates were winners of a national contest held by 51Talk in each country to select young speakers for COP30.

In her speech, Nhi highlighted the issue of ocean waste and encouraged everyone to take simple, everyday actions such as planting trees and reusing plastic bottles to protect the environment. She explained that every small action within our ability can create impactful change for our planet.

At the panel, Nhi also showcased her artwork about the marine environment, decorated with seashells she collected during beach clean-up activities. Her appearance in a traditional Vietnamese ao dai, confidently presenting her artwork and urging collective climate action, left a strong impression on attendees at the discussion panel.

“This is such a great honour for me to have the opportunity to come to Brazil and speak at a major event like COP30, in front of many international audiences. Thanks to my strong English foundation, I was able to share my ideas confidently and spread a meaningful message for a greener future,” said Nhi.

Besides the main panel, the Vietnamese delegate also joined international students in a series of activities organised by 51Talk, including local cultural exchanges, a visit to the Amazon rainforest, and gift-exchange sessions with children from various countries. These meaningful experiences helped participants expand their understanding of local cultures, environmental issues, and build their English communication skills in an international environment, the ability to confidently connect with other students, which shape them into responsible global citizens.

By bringing Vietnamese students to an international stage, 51Talk continues to support parents and learners, underscoring its mission to empower children to speak confidently with the world.

"51Talk is committed to empowering young people through education and English proficiency, helping them confidently raise their voices on global issues." said Roger Parodi, chief strategy officer at 51Talk.

"Bao Nhi’s achievement at COP30 is a source of great pride, and we believe that in the future there will be more Vietnamese students to step on the global stage. This milestone will motivate us to continue developing more comprehensive activities that strengthen learner’s English competency and global thinking skills, enabling them to confidently engage with the world," he added.

