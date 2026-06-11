AEON steps up staff training following incident at Long Bien mall

Photo: AEON Vietnam

On June 9, AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. and AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. issued an official response regarding an incident reported by a customer, who described an unsatisfactory shopping experience at AEON Mall Long Bien on June 7.

According to the company, an internal review confirmed that the customer had fully paid for all purchased items. AEON also acknowledged that it had made an inaccurate assessment regarding one of the customer’s products during the handling of the incident.

The retailer said representatives of both parties had met in person, discussed the matter, and agreed on remedial measures. AEON also extended its apologies to the customer and her family for the unsatisfactory experience arising from the incident. The Japanese retailer stated that the misunderstanding, along with the inappropriate handling of the situation, stemmed from shortcomings in internal training and supervisory processes.

Earlier, the customer’s account of the incident, which was shared on social media, attracted significant public attention and prompted extensive discussion regarding the handling of the situation at the shopping centre.

In response, AEON said it is reviewing its operational procedures, updating its incident-handling guidelines, and enhancing staff training activities to minimise the risk of similar incidents in the future, while ensuring a safe, convenient, and customer-friendly shopping environment.

The incident comes as AEON continues to expand its presence in Vietnam, which the group has identified as its second most important market after Japan. As of the end of 2025, AEON’s cumulative investment in Vietnam had reached approximately $1.5 billion. Under its development plans through 2030, the group aims to triple the scale of its operations in the country.