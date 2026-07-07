Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank AEON adds term and working capital financing products

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, has expanded its business banking financing facilities with the introduction of Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i, anchored by its Business Banking vertical, AEON Bank Biz.

Introducing the Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i by AEON Bank Biz

Zero collateral required

No hidden charges on financing application or utilisation

Flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months

Approved fund disbursed directly into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i

High value liquidity and multiple disbursement options, within approved financing facility limit up to 3-year tenure

Flexibility to pay your principal and refresh approved limit, without the hassle of repeated financing applications

Up to 12-months disbursement period

Disbursement managed fully online, deposited straight into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i

Integrated cash management capabilities for payments and collections: Seamless processing for DuitNow and RENTAS, as well as instant settlement and notification for DuitNow QR

Smart cash management: Maximize idle capital yield via Biz Term Deposit-i, offering competitive profit optimization rates up to 3.20% p.a. on customizable tenures as short as 1 day, with an entry baseline of just RM500

Governance controls: Multi-user level access authorizations and structured approval workflows engineered to mirror corporate governance standards safely

Designed to provide timely and flexible capital, these two business financing facilities were developed to enable Shariah-compliant businesses in navigating shifting market demands. Both products are aligned with the Shariah finance principle of Murabahah via Tawarruq concept, delivering transparent, ethical banking solutions to the Malaysian market.Engineered to fund medium to long term growth projects, asset purchases and infrastructure expansion while maintaining a healthy cash flow. AEON Bank Biz's Term Financing-i offers this flexibility:This financing facility provides a flexible credit line for short term cash flow needs, designed to bridge operational budget gaps and manage financial cycles. With AEON Bank Biz's Working Capital Financing-i, customers can gain access to the following:Beyond credit line disbursement, AEON Bank Biz serves as a holistic 360-degree, Shariah compliant banking partner for business owners across Malaysia. It enables businesses to manage assets, liabilities, operational financial needs and merchant operations, through a simplified banking process.At the core of it all is the Business Current Account-i with a dynamic business banking functionality to support businesses to thrive :This latest rollout by a digital bank in Malaysia aligns directly with the national goal to supercharge SME contributions to the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to 50% by 2030. In order to achieve that, access to financing, including digital banking solutions remains a key enabler for business growth. In fact, this is where banking institutions and fintech catalysts such as AEON Bank play an important role in achieving that target.Click on the links to find out more about AEON Bank Biz and discover a #BetterBusinessBanking experience to scale your growth.https://www.aeonbank.com.my/business

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

