Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank AEON adds term and working capital financing products

AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, launched Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i, expanding its business banking product range through a dedicated Business Banking vertical.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, has expanded its business banking financing facilities with the introduction of Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i, anchored by its Business Banking vertical, AEON Bank Biz.
Designed to provide timely and flexible capital, these two business financing facilities were developed to enable Shariah-compliant businesses in navigating shifting market demands. Both products are aligned with the Shariah finance principle of Murabahah via Tawarruq concept, delivering transparent, ethical banking solutions to the Malaysian market.
Term Financing-i: Business Growth and Strategic Expansion
Engineered to fund medium to long term growth projects, asset purchases and infrastructure expansion while maintaining a healthy cash flow. AEON Bank Biz's Term Financing-i offers this flexibility:
Zero collateral required
No hidden charges on financing application or utilisation
Flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months
Approved fund disbursed directly into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i
*Terms and conditions apply
Working Capital Financing-i: Empowering Business with Liquidity Agility
This financing facility provides a flexible credit line for short term cash flow needs, designed to bridge operational budget gaps and manage financial cycles. With AEON Bank Biz's Working Capital Financing-i, customers can gain access to the following:
High value liquidity and multiple disbursement options, within approved financing facility limit up to 3-year tenure
Flexibility to pay your principal and refresh approved limit, without the hassle of repeated financing applications
Up to 12-months disbursement period
Disbursement managed fully online, deposited straight into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i
*Terms and conditions apply
A Dynamic Business Banking Experience
Beyond credit line disbursement, AEON Bank Biz serves as a holistic 360-degree, Shariah compliant banking partner for business owners across Malaysia. It enables businesses to manage assets, liabilities, operational financial needs and merchant operations, through a simplified banking process.
At the core of it all is the Business Current Account-i with a dynamic business banking functionality to support businesses to thrive :
Integrated cash management capabilities for payments and collections: Seamless processing for DuitNow and RENTAS, as well as instant settlement and notification for DuitNow QR
Smart cash management: Maximize idle capital yield via Biz Term Deposit-i, offering competitive profit optimization rates up to 3.20% p.a. on customizable tenures as short as 1 day, with an entry baseline of just RM500
Governance controls: Multi-user level access authorizations and structured approval workflows engineered to mirror corporate governance standards safely
*Terms and conditions apply
Empowering Businesses to Scale Sustainably
This latest rollout by a digital bank in Malaysia aligns directly with the national goal to supercharge SME contributions to the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to 50% by 2030. In order to achieve that, access to financing, including digital banking solutions remains a key enabler for business growth. In fact, this is where banking institutions and fintech catalysts such as AEON Bank play an important role in achieving that target.
Click on the links to find out more about AEON Bank Biz and discover a #BetterBusinessBanking experience to scale your growth.
https://www.aeonbank.com.my/business
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.