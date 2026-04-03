AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Recognising the financial pressures facing consumers and families, AEON Vietnam has launched the “Price Support -Shop with Confidence” campaign throughout April 2026. The initiative runs in parallel with ongoing promotions such as “Everyday Low Prices” and the weekly “Happy Wednesday.”

AEON Vietnam rolls out multiple programmes to support confident shopping amid price volatility

Under the campaign, AEON Vietnam commits to maintaining stable prices for 30 consecutive days across its General Merchandise Stores and Supermarket nationwide. The initiative focuses on essential goods, including fast-moving consumer products such as rice, detergent, tissue paper, and beverages.

In addition, the retailer is introducing bulk-purchase incentives to help shoppers optimise spending. Through these efforts, AEON Vietnam aims to provide customers with greater confidence in managing daily expenses, enabling more effective household budgeting while maintaining quality of life.

The “Everyday Low Prices” programme, which offers sustained promotions on essential goods throughout the year, has been a long-standing initiative of AEON Vietnam. Product categories under this scheme are updated periodically, ensuring competitive pricing and stability over each promotional cycle.

Items included are selected based on three key criteria: price stability, relevance to essential household consumption, and trusted brand quality. This approach is designed to ensure both affordability and reliability for Vietnamese consumers.

Meanwhile, the weekly “Happy Wednesday” promotion offers attractive deals on fresh produce every Wednesday, helping customers access quality food at more affordable prices. The scheme features a wide range of discounted items, with a particular focus on fresh food, frozen products, and dairy.

By targeting essential food categories, AEON Vietnam enables households to manage meal costs more effectively without compromising on nutrition or quality, thereby contributing to more stable and sustainable daily spending.

The “Happy Wednesday” promotion is held weekly by AEON Vietnam every week

To maintain stable supply and pricing in a volatile market environment, AEON Vietnam has been working closely with its partners to enhance supply chain efficiency, while also optimising logistics operations and controlling costs.

These efforts are aimed at minimising the impact of price fluctuations, thereby easing the financial burden on consumers and supporting families in maintaining stable living standards.

According to Tran Thu Quynh, senior general manager of merchandising for the northern and central regions at AEON Vietnam, the company’s customer-first philosophy continues to guide all business decisions.

“In the context of ongoing economic challenges and market volatility, AEON Vietnam remains committed to ensuring stable supply and maintaining reasonable pricing over the long term,” she said. “We aim to stand alongside consumers in managing living costs, helping to safeguard both quality of life and peace of mind for every family.”