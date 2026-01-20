AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit

The entire capital contribution is authorised to three individuals, each representing 33 per cent of the charter capital, including Nakagawa Tetsuyuki, general director of AEON Mall Vietnam.

Photo: AEON Mall

This is the latest in a series of large-scale capital increases carried out by AEON Vietnam. In June 2025, the company raised its charter capital from $681 million to nearly $825 million.

By December, capital was further increased to approximately $857 million, before being lifted sharply to the current level.

AEON Mall Vietnam specialises in the investment, development and operation of shopping centres nationwide and is a subsidiary of AEON Mall Co., Ltd.

The company officially entered the Vietnamese market in 2011 and currently operates across five retail segments, including shopping centres, general merchandise stores and supermarkets, speciality stores, small- and medium-sized supermarkets, and e-commerce.

Since the opening of Tan Phu Celadon in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014, AEON Vietnam has continued to expand its footprint and now employs more than 7,000 staff nationwide.

As of 2025, it has put into operation eight shopping centres in Vietnam, with a total gross leasable area of 462,000 square metres. The group’s total investment in Vietnam currently stands at around $1.5 billion, with further projects still in the pipeline.

According to its fiscal year 2024 report, the group’s operating revenue in Vietnam rose 13.5 per cent on-year to ¥17.3 billion, equivalent to $122 million.