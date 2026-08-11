Vietcombank returns to top spot in Bank Satisfaction Rankings 2026

Photo courtesy of Decision Lab

Released on August 10, the Decision Lab Bank Satisfaction Rankings 2026 is an annual benchmark of how Vietnam's banks perform through the eyes of their customers. This year, 25 banks meet the inclusion criteria and are ranked accordingly, providing a comprehensive view of customer satisfaction across Vietnam's banking sector.

According to the rankings, Vietcombank takes the top spot with a net satisfaction score of 86.8. Techcombank follows closely on 85.9 and MB on 85.6, with MB adding 4.1 points over the year. VietinBank holds fourth on 82.3. The four highest scoring banks are separated by fewer than five points, reflecting a close competition for the top spots in this year's rankings.

Le Hoang Tung, deputy general director of Vietcombank, said, “Ranking first in the Decision Lab Bank Satisfaction Rankings 2026 recognises Vietcombank's continued efforts to improve the customer experience and raise the quality of our products and services under a customer-centred philosophy. This recognition from our customers is a powerful motivation for Vietcombank to hold firm to a direction of safe, effective and sustainable growth, and to keep transforming and innovating in order to deliver ever greater value to our customers.”

Several banks also record notable movements within the top 10. HSBC rises four places to join the five highest-ranked banks for customer satisfaction. Timo and Bac A Bank record the largest rank movements in the group, while BIDV, ACB and HD Bank remain among the top 10 banks for customer satisfaction. The top ten comprises state-owned, private and international banks, showing that high customer satisfaction is no longer concentrated in any one group of banks. With fewer than 10 points separating first and tenth place, even modest gains in customer satisfaction can reshape the top 10.

Manpreet Singh, head of customer propositions & marketing for International Wealth & Premier Banking at HSBC Vietnam, said, “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at HSBC. Being recognised in the Top 5 for customer satisfaction across all banks in Vietnam is a strong endorsement of the trust our customers place in us, and it reflects the care our teams bring to every interaction."

"This achievement strengthens our ambition to be the most trusted bank globally. We’ll keep thinking customer in every decision and delivering value through simpler, safer and more seamless journeys so customers feel supported and confident in the moments that matter most.”

Every bank in this year's top 10 records a net satisfaction score above 77, while fewer than 10 points separate first and tenth place. With the field this tightly grouped, Timo and Bac A Bank show the effect most clearly, climbing 10 and nine places respectively into the top 10 on the strength of a single year's improvement. Rank now turns on the pace of improvement as much as the level of satisfaction achieved.

The Top Improver Rankings rank banks by the size of their on-year gain rather than their absolute score, so they surface a different set of names from the overall ranking. SeA Bank leads with a gain of 13.7 points, the largest movement in the entire ranking, lifting its score to 76.2. Timo follows with a gain of 8.4 points to 80.6, and Vikki completes the top three with a gain of 7.4 points to 73.3.

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