Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

October 16, 2026 | 17:46
(0) user say
Construction has begun on a digital technology building in Hanoi, expected to open a new space for the development of the local digital ecosystem.

The groundbreaking took place on October 15 at a facility designed to accommodate approximately 6,000 digital technology professionals and support staff.

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi
The groundbreaking ceremony in Hanoi. Photo: Bich Thuy

In terms of scale, the building has a total investment of over VND1.31 trillion ($52.4 million), covering total area of approximately nearly 70,000 square metres. The project implementation period is approximately 12 months.

Speaking at the event, Truong Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, explained that today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone – a model of cooperation between a proactive, facilitating government and a pioneering enterprise – and serves as the starting point for a much longer journey.

From this moment forward, what the city anticipates is not merely the timely completion of the project, but the rapid emergence of a competitive technology hub capable of attracting top talent, mastering advanced technologies, and generating new economic value.

“This project must be developed rapidly, but more importantly, it must be infused with substantive technological activity – attracting talent, tech enterprises, research institutes, universities, and international partners. It must foster genuine research, tangible products, real-world markets, and concrete economic value. The city also looks to FPT to bring its very best here: its technological capabilities, global network, team of engineers, expertise in human resource development, and a spirit that embraces venturing into new, uncharted fields,” he stated.

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi
Truong Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee. Photo: Bich Thuy

In line with this vision, fields such as AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other emerging strategic technologies will not merely be showcased through models or events; rather, the goal is for them to be researched, developed, tested, and applied directly within the ecosystem.

The digital technology building is part of the FPT Digital Technology Park project located in Phu Dien and Tay Tuu wards, Hanoi. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT, said, “Hanoi has long been recognised as a hub for knowledge, science, and high-quality workers. We deeply value this and are grateful to the leadership of Hanoi, as well as the various departments, agencies, and local authorities, for their support in overcoming obstacles and enabling the project to reach today’s groundbreaking milestone. This site now marks the beginning of a new journey – one dedicated to developing people, fostering technology and knowledge, and cultivating new resources for the socioeconomic development of the capital.”

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam FPT digital technology building Hanoi digital ecosystem

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

AI must create measurable business value

AI must create measurable business value

Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative

Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative

Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

Summit launched to connect Asia’s quantum tech hubs

Summit launched to connect Asia’s quantum tech hubs

New tech centre to accelerate ITOCHU's global AI adoption

New tech centre to accelerate ITOCHU's global AI adoption

Vietnam CFA showcase highlights $120m funding need for climate ventures

Vietnam CFA showcase highlights $120m funding need for climate ventures

EuroCham confidence index holds at 78.3 despite operational hurdles

EuroCham confidence index holds at 78.3 despite operational hurdles

Pushing for clearer housing rules

Pushing for clearer housing rules

Vietnam transforming AI ambitions into business impact

Vietnam transforming AI ambitions into business impact

Friso promotes global scientific collaboration on children’s gut health in Vietnam

Friso promotes global scientific collaboration on children’s gut health in Vietnam

Vietnam-Australia forum boosts AI and digital technology cooperation

Vietnam-Australia forum boosts AI and digital technology cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for $1 billion EPC contract

Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for $1 billion EPC contract

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam transforming AI ambitions into business impact

Vietnam transforming AI ambitions into business impact

Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for $1 billion EPC contract

Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for $1 billion EPC contract

A broader platform for France-Vietnam cooperation

A broader platform for France-Vietnam cooperation

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020