Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

The groundbreaking took place on October 15 at a facility designed to accommodate approximately 6,000 digital technology professionals and support staff.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Hanoi. Photo: Bich Thuy

In terms of scale, the building has a total investment of over VND1.31 trillion ($52.4 million), covering total area of approximately nearly 70,000 square metres. The project implementation period is approximately 12 months.

Speaking at the event, Truong Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, explained that today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone – a model of cooperation between a proactive, facilitating government and a pioneering enterprise – and serves as the starting point for a much longer journey.

From this moment forward, what the city anticipates is not merely the timely completion of the project, but the rapid emergence of a competitive technology hub capable of attracting top talent, mastering advanced technologies, and generating new economic value.

“This project must be developed rapidly, but more importantly, it must be infused with substantive technological activity – attracting talent, tech enterprises, research institutes, universities, and international partners. It must foster genuine research, tangible products, real-world markets, and concrete economic value. The city also looks to FPT to bring its very best here: its technological capabilities, global network, team of engineers, expertise in human resource development, and a spirit that embraces venturing into new, uncharted fields,” he stated.

Truong Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee. Photo: Bich Thuy

In line with this vision, fields such as AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other emerging strategic technologies will not merely be showcased through models or events; rather, the goal is for them to be researched, developed, tested, and applied directly within the ecosystem.

The digital technology building is part of the FPT Digital Technology Park project located in Phu Dien and Tay Tuu wards, Hanoi. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT, said, “Hanoi has long been recognised as a hub for knowledge, science, and high-quality workers. We deeply value this and are grateful to the leadership of Hanoi, as well as the various departments, agencies, and local authorities, for their support in overcoming obstacles and enabling the project to reach today’s groundbreaking milestone. This site now marks the beginning of a new journey – one dedicated to developing people, fostering technology and knowledge, and cultivating new resources for the socioeconomic development of the capital.”