Photo: LS Electric

LS Electric announced that it held a ceremony marking the completion of the expansion at its Bac Ninh site in Yen Phong Industrial Park on November 16.

Koo Ja-kyun, chairman of LS Electric, said, “We will develop the second production building in Bac Ninh into a key strategic hub that strengthens our leadership in ASEAN, a core global market, while driving global business expansion. Through bold, proactive investment, we will build outstanding production capabilities and a locally optimised supply chain to secure a decisive competitive edge globally.”

The newly completed second production building is a four-story facility with a total floor area of 7,611 sq.m. Dedicated production lines will manufacture strategic products for the local market, including ring main units, battery control panels for energy storage systems, and air circuit breakers.

Revenue at the Vietnam subsidiary is expected to reach $166 this year, roughly double the $83 million recorded in 2022. With this expansion, LS Electric aims to achieve revenue of $350 million by 2030, continuing its “quantum leap” of doubling revenue every four years.

LS Electric became the first Korean power equipment company to enter Vietnam in the mid-1990s. It has maintained the top position in the local low-voltage power equipment market since 2013, with a market share exceeding 35 per cent. In October 2022, it completed its new Bac Ninh plant, establishing a production base for business expansion.

Demand for power infrastructure in ASEAN has recently surged as global companies concentrate data centre investment in the region, alongside expanding renewable energy and rapid urbanisation and industrialisation. According to a global market research firm, the ASEAN power equipment market is projected to grow at an average annual rate of more than 6 per cent, from approximately $32 billion in 2024 to approximately $46 billion by 2030.

An LS Electric official said, “The second production building at our Bac Ninh site will immediately begin full-scale production, with orders already secured to support full-capacity operation next year. As local demand for power equipment grows explosively, we will build market trust through timely supply and rigorous quality control, leveraging our ASEAN base to become a global power solutions partner trusted by customers worldwide.”

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