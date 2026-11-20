Quang Tri seeks new investors for $297 million gas-fired power plant project. Photo: Sigmalive

Quang Tri People's Committee, on November 11, issued a list of 103 priority investment projects for the 2026-2030 period, which includes the Quang Tri Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant project.

Covering 42 hectares in My Thuy commune, in the Southeast Economic Zone, it aims to build a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant with a capacity of 340MW (which may be adjusted upwards to match the reserves of the Bao Vang gas field).

According to committee, the project is consistent with the Southeast Economic Zone plan approved by the government, with infrastructure connecting to the extended National Highway No.15D, linking to the Southeast Economic Zone.

Previously, in March 2020, the government approved the proposal for Gazprom EP International to invest in the project under a build-operate-transfer contract. The plant has a designed capacity of 340 MW, using combined cycle gas turbine technology, with an estimated total investment of $297 million, a construction time of approximately 27 months, and will use natural gas extracted from offshore Quang Tri province as the main fuel source and imported gas.

The project utilises natural gas extracted from the Bao Vang gas field and was expected to start operation in 2023-2024, subsequently being carried over in the Power Development Plan VIII and its revised version, with an operational phase from 2026-2030.

Upon completion, this project would play a crucial role in the industrial and service sectors of the province, boosting the development of infrastructure such as ports and transportation in the Southeast Economic Zone.

However, more than five years after being assigned as the investor, Gazprom EP International did not implement the procedures despite repeated attempts by Quang Tri authorities to expedite the project's progress.

According to Quang Tri Department of Industry and Trade, on March 6, Gazprom EP International responded with the project implementation status. The company stated that its parent company, Gazprom Group, decided to maintain exploration of the Bao Vang field; thus, developing this gas-fired project at this time was inappropriate. Accordingly, Gazprom EP International was forced to cancel the project to build a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in the province.

Quang Tri People's Committee also requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide guidance on the procedures for terminating the investor, Gazprom EP International, and to guide the procedures for restructuring the project to ensure its progress in accordance with the revised Power Development Plan VIII.

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