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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative

September 08, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
The Digital Citizen Station has been recognised by the Ministry of Public Security as a ministry-level administrative reform initiative.
Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative
Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

According to the statement on August 20, the recognition highlights the efforts of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in advancing sci-tech and innovation as well as improving the quality of public services. The initiative contributes to building a modern, professional, and efficient public administration.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in coordination with the Department of Administrative Management of Social Order Police, and relevant agencies.

The model strengthens interaction and support between authorities, police forces, and residents at the grassroots level, creating an important foundation for building a modern, transparent, and people-centric e-government.

Colonel Ngo Xuan Tho, head of PC06 under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, said, “The Digital Citizen Station, with its wide range of utilities, represents a shift from administrative management to public service. Notably, the model places individuals and businesses at the centre.”

Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative
Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

The stations provide centralised, multifunctional digital devices free of charge within residential areas. The initiative enables residents to access services without discrimination or restrictions on eligible users.

The model offers numerous advantages, such as serving citizens around the clock; reducing the time, costs, and travel associated with administrative procedures; integrating multiple utilities into a single device; enhancing the citizen experience; alleviating the burden on administrative agencies; increasing the uptake of online public services; and effectively leveraging population data. The model is flexible, easy to deploy, highly practical, scalable, and suitable for implementation through socialised investment.

Initial implementation has delivered tangible results, meeting the requirements for developing digital government, the digital economy, and the digital society in the new era.

Built on Vietnam's national electronic identification and authentication platform, VNeID, the Digital Citizen Station provides a wide range of services to support residents’ daily lives. Its offerings have been expanded into six essential service groups, including public administration, security and safety, digital healthcare, essential community services, traffic fine lookup and payment, and finance and banking.

Thanks to the application of modern technology, these services can be processed at the stations quickly, safely, and securely. The system provides over 200 public administrative procedures, focusing on areas directly related to daily life, such as residence registration, electronic identification, citizen ID issuance, and certain civil status procedures.

Meanwhile, digital healthcare helps increase residents’ access to healthcare services. The stations are equipped with specialised medical devices that meet stringent standards. With a simple process, residents can receive health check-up free of charge covering various health indicators such as height, weight, body mass index, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate, body fat, and body water levels free of charge.

Meanwhile, they can also schedule vaccinations, consult doctors online, access digital pharmacy services, and have medications delivered free of charge.

High-quality, modern medical solutions have been implemented at the station with absolute data security. Long Chau pharmacy and vaccination system operates healthcare utilities at the stations thanks to its extensive network, modern technology platform meeting all information security standards, and a track record of trust among millions of citizens.

Digital Citizen Station recognised as ministry-level initiative
Photo courtesy of FPT Long Chau

A representative of Long Chau expressed the company’s honour in supporting Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in bringing the initiative into life, contributing to the development of a public-private service ecosystem at the grassroots level and bringing digital services closer to people.

The partnership also reflects efforts to expand the healthcare network and improve access to advanced and safe healthcare services for everyone, contributing to a healthier Vietnam.

In May, the government approved the Project 06 programme for the 2026–2030 period. One of the key tasks is to study the deployment of Digital Citizen Stations at public locations, government offices, and service centres, with a view to replicate the model nationwide starting from 2027.

This provides an important foundation for further expanding the model and accelerating digital transformation and administrative reform from the grassroots level, while delivering digital services that support people’s daily lives.

There are currently eight Digital Citizen Stations across Ho Chi Minh City, located in Hoa Binh Ward, Tan Hung Ward, Binh Phu Ward, Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Celadon City urban area, Vinhomes Ba Son, Diamond Island, and Cityland Park Hills. Relevant agencies plan to expand the model across the city and to other localities nationwide.

Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

A Digital Citizen Station has appeared on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Ho Chi Minh City, offering free digital healthcare services to residents and visitors.
Opella and Long Chau join forces to enhance digestive and bone health Opella and Long Chau join forces to enhance digestive and bone health

Opella, Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre System are partnering to enhance awareness and health management practices in the country, while accelerating community-focused projects for digestive and bone health in 2026.
FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards

FPT Long Chau Pharma has been named the only Vietnamese recipient of the Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year award at the 2026 Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FPT Long Chau Digital Citizen Station healthcare digital health

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