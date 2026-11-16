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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Samyang Foods to build $164 million plant in Bac Ninh

November 16, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
South Korean food maker Samyang Foods plans to invest $164 million in a new manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh province, expanding production capacity to meet rising global demand.
Samyang Foods to build $164 million plant in Bac Ninh
Photo: Samyang Foods

According to a regulatory filing with the Korea Exchange on November 11, the company will set up a local subsidiary, tentatively named Samyang Foods Bac Ninh LLC, to develop and operate the facility in Thuan Thanh ward.

The plant is designed to accommodate up to eight production lines once fully completed. The initial investment will cover land acquisition, construction, and equipment for one non-fried noodle production line. Additional lines will be installed in phases, with further investment plans to be finalised later.

The project’s construction and installation are scheduled for completion by January 2029.

Samyang Foods said the investment aims to enhance its business competitiveness, improve its ability to respond to rising global demand, and enhance corporate value through expanded overseas manufacturing capacity. Overseas business was the main growth driver. Overseas revenue in the third quarter rose 29.4 per cent from a year earlier to $494.5 million. The upward trend continued after the Buldak brand, its flagship, surpassed 10 billion cumulative units sold in the second quarter.

The site is built to hold up to eight production lines, with an estimated annual capacity of about 1.12 billion units when complete. Samyang will start with one dried-noodle line – its first such facility overseas – and the remaining seven will produce fried instant noodles.

The factory in Vietnam will mark its second overseas facility, which is located in China’s Zhejiang province. Construction on its eight-line plant began in September 2025 and is due for completion in December. It is equipped with eight production lines, six for packaged noodles and two for cup noodles, and has a maximum annual production capacity of 1.13 billion units of ramen. All of its output will be supplied to the Chinese domestic market.

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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Samyang Foods Instant noodle South Korea Vietnam

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