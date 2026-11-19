The Sunyata resort, slated to open in 2029 under Hilton's ultra-luxury Conrad brand, received the funding after the institutional investor behind the project approved a 112-billion-won injection to accelerate construction, according to South Korean news outlet Yonhap Infomax, citing regulatory filings dated September 22.

The entrance lobby as viewed from the sea. Photo: Sunyata Hoi An

The new capital is being channelled into redeveloping a prime coastal site at Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An, formerly home to the Golden Sands Resort. In 2022, the South Korean investor acquired the site for around $26 million and cleared all existing structures to make way for an entirely new resort complex.

A six-storey resort with 111 guest rooms. Photo: Sunyata Hoi An

Developed under the name Sunyata, the project has signed a management and operations agreement with Hilton, one of the world's leading hospitality groups. Under the partnership, the resort will join Hilton's flagship luxury portfolio and operate as Conrad Hoi An upon welcoming guests, poised to set a new benchmark for upscale hospitality in central Vietnam.

Before entering its current accelerated construction phase, the project underwent thorough preparation to optimise architectural plans and long-term operational strategies. This latest $85 million funding boost reflects the developer's commitment to expanding the project's scale – including an increased room count and elevated finishing standards–while securing solid financial backing amid rising construction material and labour costs.

CEO Cha Kyung-ho (Milo Cha) – South Korean investor for the Sunyata Resort project in Hoi An. Photo: Sunyata Hoi An

“We have finalised our partnership agreement with Hilton and are now advancing construction on site, targeting an official grand opening in 2029,” a representative of the project leadership told Yonhap Infomax.

From 2022 until this latest capital increase, the developer had consistently disbursed around 40 billion won to sustain infrastructure development and pre-construction groundwork. Moving forward, capital will continue to be allocated steadily over the next three years to support final construction and pre-opening preparations, ensuring Conrad Hoi An debuts on schedule in 2029.

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