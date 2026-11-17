Meiko Group to pump additional $450 million in Phu Tho. Photo: Meiko Group

According to the adjustment of the investment certificate, which was approved in late October, with an additional $450 million, the total investment in the factory in Da River Left Bank Industrial Park (IP) will increase to $800 million.

The additional capital of $450 million will increase the project's scale by nearly 2.3 times, supporting the expansion of production and business. The project is also subject to the regulations of an export processing enterprise as stipulated by Vietnamese law.

According to information from Da Hop Trading JSC – the investor of Da River Left Bank IP, Meiko Hoa Binh's application for capital increase adjustment was assessed and approved by the Phu Tho Industrial Parks Management Board in a short time, saving the investor maximum waiting time for procedures.

This is concrete evidence of Phu Tho province's decisive "green channel" management mechanism in attracting new-generation foreign direct investment capital.

Alongside the additional capital of $450 million, Meiko Group established a roadmap to increase PCB production by 2.8 times, from 180,000 to 261,000 square metres per year, and aiming for 504,000 sq.m per year when the entire expanded complex is operational. Simultaneously, it will maintain stable PCB design operations and upgrade the clean water system for production in stages.

Regarding on-site progress, after the stable and on-schedule operation of Phase 1, the investor is completing the acceptance testing of Factory Block No. 1A and Workshop Block No. 2, while continuing construction of additional workshops and supporting infrastructure to bring the entire expanded complex into operation as soon as possible.

Previously, in July 2025, the investor organised the inauguration ceremony for Phase 1 of the electronic PCB manufacturing and assembly plant. Phase 1 of the project covers an area of 9.2 hectares.

In addition, the Japanese electronics supplier held the groundbreaking ceremony for the $500 million Meiko Yen Quang electronic circuit factory at Yen Quang IP, Thinh Minh commune, marking the sixth PCB manufacturing and assembly plant of Meiko Group in Vietnam, and simultaneously underscoring its strong confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and development potential.

Meiko Corporation to invest $200 million in electronic manufacturing project in Hoa Binh province Japan’s Meiko Corporation has recently partnered with the leadership of Hoa Binh province to propose an investment plan for constructing an electronic circuit manufacturing facility at the Da River Left Bank Industrial Park in Hoa Binh city.

Meiko Electronics prepares to expand PCB manufacturing plant Meiko Electronics, an Apple supplier, is preparing procedures for its expanded printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility in the northern province of Hoa Binh.

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants A major Japanese electronics supplier is stepping up its Vietnam footprint, underscoring the country’s growing role in advanced electronics manufacturing tied to global tech supply chains.

Japan's Meiko Electronics to construct a new plant in Vietnam Japanese electronics supplier Meiko Electronics will build a new plant to manufacture printed circuit board in Vietnam.